Aaron & Partners’ Wills, Trusts and Tax Partner recognised in coveted industry guide

A lawyer from the Wills, Trusts and Tax team at Shrewsbury legal firm Aaron & Partners has earned national recognition for her work with private clients.

Lynda Richards, Wills, Trusts and Tax Partner at Aaron and Partners

The High Net Worth Guide – an independent industry guide published by Chambers and Partners ­– has praised Lynda Richards for her work with high net worth individuals across the UK.

Lynda Richards, a Wills, Trusts and Tax Partner at the firm, was hailed as “a complete star”, and having “exactly the manner required for advising clients in what can be a difficult time for them”. She was praised for being able to ask pertinent questions to help clients work through their options to find the right solutions for them.

The annual Chambers and Partners guide recognises the top professional advisers to high net worth individuals and awards are judged on recent work, experience and testimonials from clients and other professionals.

Nick Clarke, Aaron & Partners’ Senior Partner said “Chambers and Partners is renowned for producing guides to the best lawyers in the UK legal industry, so it’s a huge honour for the firm to be recognised in this year’s High Net Worth Guide.

“It’s brilliant to see Lynda personally recognised for her work, alongside other members of the Wills, Trusts and Tax department. It’s testament to the team we have built and the quality of the service we provide to our private clients.

“Our goal is to always focus on our clients’ objectives and on delivering excellent outcomes for them and this recognition reflects that commitment.”

Aaron & Partners’ Wills, Trust & Tax team was commended for being “highly proficient and very knowledgeable” as well as being a “highly professional and proactive team”.

