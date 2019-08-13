Vulnerable families need charity boost from Telford businesses

A charity which helps vulnerable families across Telford and Wrekin is calling on local businesses to help them reach their fundraising target for the year.

Staff and volunteers at Home-Start Telford & Wrekin need to raise a further £50,000 by the end of 2019 to ensure they can continue providing one-to-one help for children in need, and their parents.

The charity trains volunteers to provide practical and emotional support to those affected by physical or mental health conditions, isolated, domestic violence, multiple birth and many more difficult situations.

They hope to support 150 families in 2019 with the help of 40 volunteers and five part-time staff.

Manager Caia Bryant-Griffiths explains: “It costs £95,000 to keep the charity running each year and the sector as a whole is experiencing an annual reduction in the amount available in grant funding. We don’t receive any financial support from the national Home-Start group or the Government, so all of our fund-raising is done within the area or through grants from charitable trusts.

“We are hopeful businesses who recognise the importance of the work we do may step forward to help us meet these costs – either through donations, or by organising fund-raising events on our behalf.

“Home-Start helps families in a broad range of situations, and our input helps 94 per cent of parents feel less isolated, 100 per cent see an improvement in their children’s wellbeing, and 94 per cent an improvement in their children’s behaviour and development. These are just some of benefits, for the families themselves, for the parents’ employers, and for the Telford and Wrekin community as a whole.”

The charity is also seeking a new treasurer to join the trustees in ensuring the charity’s effectiveness, providing overall direction and maintaining sound management of funds.

For more information, call 01952 872280 or email homestarttelfordandwrekin1@gmail.com

