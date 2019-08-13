16.8 C
Shropshire Petals show support for British bees

Shropshire Petals, renowned natural petal confetti growers are doing something different in their fields this year to celebrate bees.

Shropshire Petals 17-metre bee made from wildflowers in white, black and yellow
Shropshire Petals 17-metre bee made from wildflowers in white, black and yellow

As well as helping to provide them with plentiful pollen sources to help them survive. This year, they are growing a 17-metre bee made from wildflowers in white, black and yellow.

Their hand planted 17-metre wildflower bee is located at the heart of their confetti flower field. As well as supporting the bees, the bee symbolises a celebration of sustainability at Shropshire Petals, including the steps that they are taking to become more environmentally sustainable for the next generation, and an appreciation of British wildlife and pollinators.

With the decline in the bee population, it is more important than ever to protect them and care for the environment, especially as it is estimated that a third of all food is pollination dependent. Shropshire Petals are aiming to raise awareness for the care of bees, along with wider environmental issues, including taking steps for better bee and wildlife protection in the flower fields by following best agricultural guidelines. During the summer months, their flower fields offer food and habitat for wildlife, including thousands of ‘bee-utiful’ bees.

The Shropshire Petals giant bee is made from black, white and yellow cornflowers to create a picture of a bee, which can be seen from the sky. Cornflowers are a favourite among bees, providing them with plenty of food for a healthy hive from June to September. The bee area of the field will not be harvested for confetti like the rest of
the flowers; Shropshire Petals will be keeping it as a haven for wildlife all summer.

As well as providing a sanctuary for bees, Shropshire Petals have also been improving their environmental impact by harnessing the power of the sun with solar power, which runs a percentage of the farm. They also offer a returns scheme to their customers for plastic packaging products, where customers can return packaging to be recycled or reused.

Furthermore, they are currently in the middle of re-developing their confetti packaging to include a window on their confetti bags that is home compostable, which means that every bag of confetti that they send out will have no lasting effect on the environment. They have also made environmental changes within their office, including reducing their paper usage to save trees, removing single use pens and ensuring all promotional material is made from either FSC or post-consumer recycled sources.

Helena Robertson, Sustainability Manager at Shropshire Petals explains “we believe in sourcing sustainable options wherever possible in all practices across the business. We are committed to informing consumers of the sustainable choices out there; above all, we believe in transparency in taking responsibility for the products that we sell and in continuing to improve our practices wherever we can.”

Usually, the Shropshire Petals fields can be seen in full bloom once a year from mid-July through to the end of August. However, due to the cold weather and lack of sunshine so far this summer, the fields are a few weeks behind their usual schedule. “We always plan for bad weather as Mother Nature can be very unpredictable.

As much as bad weather conditions can ruin a harvest, thanks to the beautiful sunshine in recent weeks, our flowers are now blooming and in full colour.”

Once the flowers are in bloom, they are carefully picked by hand and dried to make biodegradable petal confetti to be used for weddings and celebrations across the world.

The team at Shropshire Petals are excited to be supporting British bees with their large flower bee and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future.

Jon Gidney, left, the marketing manager at The Shrewsbury Club, with Stuart Thomas and Melissa Evans from Berrys

Berrys extend their sponsorship at The Shrewsbury Club

A Shropshire company has extended its long-standing sponsorship of The Shrewsbury Club.
Read Article
Amelia Ebdon and Becky Homersley from Network Telecom present the £4000 cheque

Network Telecom presents £4,000 cheque to Severn Hospice

Network Telecom, the Telford-based business telecoms provider, has handed over a cheque for £4,000 to its chosen charity, Severn Hospice.
Read Article
