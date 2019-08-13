Network Telecom presents £4,000 cheque to Severn Hospice

Network Telecom, the Telford-based business telecoms provider, has handed over a cheque for £4,000 to its chosen charity, Severn Hospice.

Amelia Ebdon and Becky Homersley from Network Telecom present the £4000 cheque

The NT Multimedia provider raised the impressive sum by holding regular dress down days and annual fundraising events including a Summer BBQ and an Autumn Ball.

The company has been fundraising for Severn Hospice for many years with regular raffles organised by Executive PA Lesley Ellis. At the beginning of 2019, the company took its fundraising one step further by creating a charitable committee – NT Together – to head up regular fundraising events.

The £4,000 donation will go towards the £11.3million that Severn Hospice requires each year to provide support for local families.

Network Telecom’s Marketing Executive Becky Homersley said of the donation: “We are extremely proud to have been able to hand over a cheque for £4000 to our charity of the year, Severn Hospice. The hospice does great work within the Shropshire community and we are excited to continue to raise even more money. A big thank you goes to all of the NT team as well as other local businesses who have been involved with our fundraising thus far.”

