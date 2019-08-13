Director appointment at Davis Meade Property Consultants

Oswestry land agent Kathryn Williams has been appointed a director at Davis Meade Property Consultants.

Kathryn Williams

Kathryn joined Davis Meade Property Consultants at Oswestry in 2011 having successfully completed a four-year Rural Enterprise and Land Management Honours Degree course at Harper Adams University College.

She passed her Assessment of Professional Competence (APC) in 2013 to become a full member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors.

She has since working across a wide range of disciplines, gaining valuable experience towards her Central Association of Agricultural Valuers examinations which she passed at the end of last year, completing her professional qualifications.

Kathryn said she was thrilled to become a director and is looking forward to continuing her work with farming clients across Mid Wales and the bordering counties and getting involved in business development.

“We are obviously delighted to welcome Kathryn to the board of directors,” said Philip Meade, the firm’s principal.

“She is extremely committed and has worked hard over the years with her clients and to pass her professional examinations. She is a great asset to our business.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...