Shropshire
Tuesday, August 13, 2019
Berrys extend their sponsorship at The Shrewsbury Club

By Shropshire Live Business

A Shropshire company has extended its long-standing sponsorship of The Shrewsbury Club.

Jon Gidney, left, the marketing manager at The Shrewsbury Club, with Stuart Thomas and Melissa Evans from Berrys
Jon Gidney, left, the marketing manager at The Shrewsbury Club, with Stuart Thomas and Melissa Evans from Berrys

Berrys, a firm of chartered surveyors, property and business consultants, and town planners, have been involved with the award-winning health and fitness club since 2015.

Jon Gidney, The Shrewsbury Club’s marketing manager, said: “We really enjoy our association with Berrys as one of our club sponsors and appreciate how engaged they are with supporting our different events and activities at the club.”

Berrys were one of the hospitality sponsors earlier this year at the prestigious World Tennis Tour W60 tournament in February.

Their branding also appears within The Hub at The Shrewsbury Club, alongside one of the seating booths, with a curved advertising banner near the club’s main reception.

Stuart Thomas, partner and head of planning for Berrys, added the company were pleased to strengthen its partnership with The Shrewsbury Club.

He said: “As well as offering sporting and leisure facilities, The Shrewsbury Club is a great place to meet people and socialise. Our team of specialists will be available to help club members, associates and staff with any property, business or planning issues that they may have. We’re delighted to continue our sponsorship with them.”

Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team. Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com. Interested in advertising with us from just £50 per week? Call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com.
