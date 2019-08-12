Telford College supports apprentices towards exciting new careers

Telford College has been supporting a new generation of apprentices towards exciting careers, by inviting them to attend a group interview day.

Telford College has held a ‘group interview day’ for 90 budding apprentices from all over the county

A total of 90 young people registered for the latest session, which gave college staff a chance to meet candidates, discuss their apprenticeship requirements, and explain the wide range of choices on offer.

Following a short presentation, each candidate had an opportunity to meet a member of the apprenticeship recruitment team, for an initial interview.

This was an opportunity to talk about their career aspirations, discuss the apprenticeship application process, and review the range of live apprenticeships on offer.

Within a few days of the event, candidates were then matched up with live apprenticeship vacancies and invited to interviews with local companies – many were subsequently offered apprenticeships.

Telford College’s employer engagement manager Beckie Bosworth said: “We hold these group interview days to meet candidates face-to-face.

“They really help candidates understand what’s involved in an apprenticeship, and everyone who takes part gets expert advice and support throughout.”

Katie Lowe, 21, from Telford, said: “The presentation was particularly useful to understand how the apprenticeship recruitment team will help me to find the perfect opportunity.”

Demi Xiourouppa, 16, from Shrewsbury, added: “I’m looking for a health and social care apprenticeship; I want to become a nurse because I love helping people, and an apprenticeship will be the best way to start my career.”

For 17-year-old Adeela Ahmed, from Wellington, it was a first opportunity to take a look around the facilities at the college. She is hoping to start a business administration apprenticeship soon.

Treyvarn Thomas-Harris, 20, came from West Bromwich to attend the session. He is hoping to secure an electrical installation apprenticeship.

He said: “My dad helped me find my passion for the trade industry. I’ve already completed a level one in electrical and plumbing and a level two in electrical installation at college.

“I’ve also got a year’s experience under my belt so I’m ready for my next challenge. When I was invited for the group interview day I jumped at the chance. Telford College has got several electrical installation vacancies, and I’m hopeful I’ll be successful.”

Former Burton Borough student Louisa Maddock, 17, from Newport, is a current business administration apprentice, based in the apprenticeship team at Telford College and assisted with organising the event.

She said: “It was a really well attended event. It’s a really good sign that so many young people want to start their careers with an apprenticeship. I’ve just started mine, and it’s going well.”

