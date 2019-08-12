Expansion for legal department as residential property sales boom in Oswestry

The Oswestry office of law firm, GHP Legal, has appointed a new solicitor to its residential property department as home sales in the area boom.

Gemma Williams

GHP Legal, which also opened a new dedicated commercial property and agricultural branch in the town earlier this year, has appointed Gemma Williams who gained a Masters in Law at the University of Chester.

Specialising in residential conveyancing, including sales and purchases of both registered and unregistered freehold and leasehold property, right to buy, shared ownership and transfers of equity and re-mortgages, Gemma will also be dealing with companies purchasing properties using bridging finance and specialised lending.

Announcing Gemma’s appointment, GHP Legal Senior Partner, Richard Lloyd, said: “Both our residential and commercial property departments are incredibly busy this year and it has been necessary to appoint several new members of staff to cope with the increased workload. Gemma is extremely well qualified and will be a great asset to the residential property team in Oswestry.”

