Team USA boost for accountancy firm

A Shropshire accountancy firm has enlisted three new faces to work with clients from all over the USA – without setting foot outside their Shrewsbury office.

The new members of Dyke Yaxley’s USA team (from left) Sara Maxwell, Claire Jones and Carol Fox

Dyke Yaxley Chartered Accountants, in Old Potts Way, has appointed the trio to work in its USA team and they will be liaising with American clients and colleagues thanks to the very latest technology.

The new faces are Carol Fox (book-keeper), Claire Jones (internal accounts assistant), and Sara Maxwell (tax assistant).

Carol, who lives in Oswestry, will be working with the USA team to deliver management accounting work for both US and UK clients, assisting with the preparation of monthly management accounts, analysis and reports, budgets and cash flow.

Claire has lived in Shrewsbury all her life, and previously worked in the accounts department at a plant hire firm. She is responsible for maintaining the internal accounts for DY USA and will also assist with credit control.

Sara is the latest new face to join the team, and she is responsible for producing client tax returns, having previously worked as an analyst programmer.

DY USA Managing Partner Rob Whittall said: “It’s great that the latest technology really does make the world a smaller place, and we’re very pleased to welcome our three new team members.

“At Dyke Yaxley USA, we are uniquely positioned to understand the opportunities, challenges and rising costs facing companies with international operations, as well as the complexity of planning and preparing taxes for individuals living and working abroad.

“With offices on both sides of the Atlantic, our team of experienced professionals specialise in international tax planning and compliance.

“Whether it’s a UK or US expatriate, a dual citizen, or owner of a small or midsize business, we are committed to providing an exceptional level of client service, effective advice and a clear and open approach to fees.”

