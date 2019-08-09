17.2 C
Shipping boss conquers 100-mile cycle ride for charity

By Shropshire Live Business

A Telford businessman has taken part in one of the UK’s biggest cycle sportives to help raise money for charity.

Anton Gunter, managing director of Global Freight, completes the RideLondon event for charity
Anton Gunter, managing director of Global Freight, completes the RideLondon event for charity

Anton Gunter, the 46-year-old managing director for Global Freight Services joined thousands of cyclists in the Prudential RideLondon-Surrey 100 event on August 4 and his efforts have helped net nearly £1,700 for Breast Cancer Now.

Initially Anton had been aiming to raise £700 for the charity in return for completing the gruelling 100-mile cycle challenge.

However, after reaching this sum in a matter of weeks, he decided to double the target to £1,400 and to date the total he has raised stands at £1,690.

Anton, who completed the route in under six hours, said: “I’d like to say a huge thank you to all those who have donated to this very worthwhile cause and made all my efforts count.

“I had an absolutely amazing day riding on such an iconic route alongside thousands of other cyclists who were also doing their bit to raise funds for charities close to their heart.

“There was such a tremendous buzz with riders encouraging each other along the route and I was delighted to cross the finish line in a respectable time.”

Anton, who has already entered the ballot for next year’s Prudential RideLondon event, is aiming for a London Classics medal – an award given to those who successfully complete the London Marathon, the Prudential RideLondon and The Swim Serpentine.

He is two thirds of the way towards achieving the medal having completed the 2012 London Marathon and now the RideLondon event.

He hopes to complete the final stage of the challenge in 2020 when he undertakes a two-mile swim at Serpentine Lido in London’s Hyde Park.

If you would like to sponsor Anton visit his Virgin Money Giving page at https://bit.ly/2OTqWjZ

Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team. Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com. Interested in advertising with us from just £50 per week? Call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com.
Business

