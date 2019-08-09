Reech become kit sponsors for AFC Telford United Football Club

Reech Media have become a sponsor for AFC Telford United Football Club for the 2019-2020 season.

The new sponsorship shows Reech Media on the sleeve of all the Telford United kits

The new sponsorship shows Reech Media on the sleeve of all the Telford United kits, including their home kit, away kit, and also feature at the New Bucks Head, with various advertising boards situated around the stadium.

Reech recognised the clubs growing success and the charitable work they have been doing for their community and as part of the sponsorship, Reech will also be designing and developing a new, bespoke website in preparations for the 2019/20 season.

Reech will also be giving away a free Telford united football shirt to one lucky Telford United fan to celebrate the new sponsorship.

AFC Telford United will join a growing list of football clubs that Reech work with as they look to expand across Telford and the West Midlands including local club’s Wolverhampton Wonderers and Shrewsbury Town Football Club.

Managing Director, Rob Hughes, commented on the sponsorship: “We are really proud of the clubs growing success and all the charitable work they are doing for their community. We are honoured to be one of the team’s official sponsors for the 2019-2020 season and we look forward to supporting the football club over the season.”

Chairman of the football club, Andy Pryce, said he was pleased that Reech Media have become a sponsor for the football club.

He added: “It’s always great to have a new sponsor for the club and make new relationships with businesses across Shropshire. Reech has been incredibly supportive of all the clubs work and we look forward to building a strong relationship with them throughout the season.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...