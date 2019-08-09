Dream Doors franchise expands in Telford and Wrekin

Kitchen facelift experts Dream Doors will be opening a Shropshire showroom in Wellington with the help of a £10,000 High Street Grant from Telford & Wrekin Council.

The Wellington showroom will be headed up by local businessman Chris Nowell pictured with Cllr Lee Carter and colleague

The makeover company specialises in kitchens and bedrooms and prides itself on providing a personal, friendly service that focusses on customer satisfaction. Since its foundation in 1999, the enterprise has expanded and now has over 90 independently owned showrooms across the UK.

The Wellington showroom will be headed up by local businessman Chris Nowell who is looking forward to opening up at 8-10 Church Street.

Chris said: “I always wanted my own business and Dream Doors has given me the opportunity to combine the reassurance of an established national brand along with the personal approach of my own business which I see as being part of the local community.

“I’ve got a busy few weeks ahead, but hope to open in August. As well as introducing a specialist showroom to the region, I will also be creating some new jobs. It’s an exciting time and I am very grateful to the council for their support.”

The incentive grants are one of the many ways the Council is supporting businesses and rejuvenating high streets as part of its Pride in Our Community High Street initiative.

Councillor Lee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Council cabinet member for finance, commercial services and economic development, said: “I am delighted to see yet another enterprise opening up in Wellington with the help of one of our business grants. The grants really are making a difference, and helping people to realise their dreams, creating jobs and boosting the local economy.”

