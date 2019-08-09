Broker picks up cover costs for local voluntary organisation

Shropshire insurance brokers Henshalls have stepped in to cover the cost of a vital policy for a local voluntary organisation.

From left, Maria Bright, Brenda Pettman, Jean Bailey, Chris Pettman (all from the Friends of Telford Town Park), and Lucy Sutton from Henshalls

The firm is supporting the Friends of Telford Town Park by paying for their annual public liability insurance for the next 12 months.

Henshalls managing director, Mark Freeman, said they were always keen to help local organisations and support worthy causes.

“We are delighted to be working with the volunteers from Friends of Telford Town Park as they make such a vital difference to this valuable green area.

“It’s very important that they get all the help they can to allow them to continue operating safely and legally, and so we decided to cover the costs of their cover to make life a little bit easier.”

FOTTP Chairman Chris Pettman said: “Support like this is key if our organisation is going to carry on with our programme of maintenance, and we’re so grateful to Henshalls for their backing.”

FOTTP began in 2003 as a group of three people who all felt that the park needed some extra care and attention.

The group was formally constituted in 2004, and currently consists of over 20 members from all walks of life.

Their aim is to promote and conserve the sustainable use of the park and its biodiversity, and to maintain the park’s existing boundaries and built structures, as well as protecting the park from inappropriate use of development.

The volunteers are involved in many different activities throughout the park’s 400 acres including gardening, hedge laying, scrub clearing, promotional events, installing bat and bird boxes, and other general environmental maintenance work.

Around 700,000 people visit the park every year and it is thought to be one of the largest urban town parks in Europe.

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...