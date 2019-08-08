Recognition for TSR as they complete top industry awards double

The continued success of Shropshire chartered surveyors Towler Shaw Roberts has been recognised with two top industry awards.

Toby Shaw, a partner at Towler Shaw Roberts

TSR has been named the most active agents in Shropshire by Estates Gazette, the nationally recognised property publication which covers all aspects of the commercial property market.

Partner Toby Shaw, who completed most deals within the county during the last 12 months, has also received the dealmaker of the year award for Shropshire for a fifth successive year.

Mr Shaw said: “We are delighted to have won both the most active agent and dealmaker of the year awards once again.

“It is a reflection of the efforts we have put in over the last 12 months.

“It’s a team effort from everybody and illustrates that we continue to remain the agents of choice.

“These are two very prestigious awards and receiving them is recognition that we continue to be very consistent.”

Mr Shaw formed TSR with Jon Towler in 1991 and the company has offices in Shrewsbury, Telford and Wolverhampton.

