Morris Property completes new extension at Telford primary school

Ladygrove Primary School in Dawley has been given the keys to its new extension ready for the new term in September.

Matthew Venables from biT Group, Morris Property’s Assistant Construction Manager Steve Bowen, Ladygrove Headteacher Jo Weichlbauer and Morris Property’s Site Manager Ashley Pickles

Morris Property, has completed the £3.2m project alongside Telford & Wrekin Council.

The high quality build includes five new classrooms, a hall, nursery, toilets and a new commercial kitchen.

New homes are being built in the school’s catchment area and the new extension will help the school meet local demand, whilst ensuring the pupils have ample space to play and learn in a safe environment.

Steve Bowen, Assistant Construction Manager from Morris Property, said: “It’s been great working with the team at Ladygrove Primary School. The staff and pupils have been very understanding whilst the work has been going on and I’m pleased we were able to deliver the project on time and on budget. We wish everyone all the best for the new term.”

As well as the internal works, Morris Property delivered a soft play surfaced play area to the rear of the nursery, new car parking and paved areas within newly landscaped grounds.

Jo Weichlbauer, Ladygrove’s Head Teacher, also commented: “Speaking on behalf of everyone at the school, we are so pleased with the new extension. This exciting move forward increases our roll to 420 pupils and I am looking forward to welcoming everyone to our newly extended home in September.

“Thank you to everyone at Morris Property who worked hard to keep disruption to a minimum and to local residents who have been so patient whilst works have been undertaken.”

Morris Property has completed a series of projects for Telford & Wrekin Council and its proven track record resulted in them winning the Ladygrove contract. Previous work with the Council has included the build of two units at Telford’s popular business park, T54, three new units at Hortonwood West and the refurbishment of Telford’s Snowboard and Ski Centre.

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for Children, Young People and Education, said: “I am delighted that the new extension and soft play area at Ladygrove Primary is ready for the new school term.

“It is a major development for the school and means significant extra capacity in a fast-growing area of Telford.”

