Barratt Homes makes donation to Severn Hospice in honour of late Assistant Site Manager

Barratt Homes has donated £1,000 to Severn Hospice, a charity which was heavily supported by the housebuilder’s late Assistant Site Manager, Graham Robinson.

From Left: Emma Wood, Steven Robinson, Angela Robinson, Kevin Houlston, Sarah Houlston, Adrian Farr

Graham, who tragically passed away from cancer earlier this year, worked for Barratt Homes for a total of 19 years and most recently at the housebuilder’s Blossom Gardens development in Lawley.

The Assistant Site Manager was a promoter of Severn Hospice, an organisation that offers specialist care and support, free of charge, to families who are living with an incurable illness across Shropshire, Telford, Wrekin and Mid Wales.

As a way to commemorate Graham’s life, Barratt Homes has donated £1,000 to Severn Hospice as a part of its Community Fund Scheme.

The initiative aims to build relationships with organisations in its operational areas, by providing funding and resources to improve and aid the local community’s success.

“It’s always wonderful to be able to help the communities surrounding our operational areas, but it’s even more special to help causes close to our employees’ hearts,” said Adrian Farr, Managing Director at Barratt Homes West Midlands.

“Graham was a fantastic worker and even better man, we could think of no better way to honour him than donating to his favourite charity and helping others who have incurable illnesses.”

Graham’s daughter Sarah Houlston, said: “We are extremely grateful for Barratt Homes and Severn Hospice for their ongoing support in these recent and difficult times.

“The donation from Barratt will aid present and future patients and help maintain the high standards of care in the years to come.

“On behalf of my family and I, we would like to say a big thank you to Barratt Homes and Severn Hospice for all their help, as well as Macmillan and Lingen Davis Centre for supporting my Dad during the last weeks of his life.”

