Shropshire education specialist appointed to school build

Building contractor Pave Aways has been appointed on a £2.1m contract to design and build an extension at Blacon High School in Cheshire.

Pave Aways Design Manager Keeley Fox with Blacon High School Head Teacher Rachel Hudson

The new two-storey block at the school in Melbourne Road will provide additional classrooms and increased provision for Special Educational Needs (SEN) teaching. The contract also includes an external car park and other associated works.

Cheshire West and Chester Council has commissioned Pave Aways on a two-stage design and build contract. Initial design and planning is due for completion towards the end of this year with an eight-month period of construction to follow.

The Shropshire based construction firm has extensive experience in the education sector working with local authorities, universities, colleges and private schools on new build and extension schemes.

It has also recently started work on a £352k multi phased project at Mereside School in Shrewsbury to refurbish three classrooms, extend an additional classroom and build a new library.

The firm is working on seven other education schemes including the £2.3m refurbishment of the Ashton Theatre at Shrewsbury School and a number for Shropshire Council.

Pave Aways works across Mid Wales and into the wider Midlands with significant education contracts recently completed in Crewe and Wolverhampton.

Managing Director Steven Owen said: “We are looking forward to working closely with the school and the council to deliver their vision for this important addition to Blacon High School.

“Our extensive experience of building new schools and extensions will be used to design and build a new facility that will enhance the teaching environment for students and teachers alike.

“We will be working with our established supply chain within 20 miles of the site, bringing significant economic benefit to the area.”

