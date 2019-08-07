Morris Scholarship awarded at University Centre Shrewsbury

An outgoing Shrewsbury teenager who impressed with her hard work and positive attitude has been awarded the first Morris Scholarship at University Centre Shrewsbury (UCS).

Professor Anna Sutton UCS, Paige Eades Morris Scholar and Robin Morris Chairman of Morris & Co

Paige Eades, aged 18, will study for a three-year Business Management degree course from October at UCS, with all tuition fees paid for by Morris & Company, plus an annual bursary towards her living costs.

On hearing the news, Paige who studied at Shrewsbury Sixth Form College, said: “I was overwhelmed and just so excited to hear that I had been selected from such an impressive peer group.

“We had a really fun assessment day at the campus and although I felt a little nervous I actually enjoyed the interview as a chance to tell the judges about my passion for the subject I have chosen to study. I’m so pleased and proud to become the first Morris Scholar.

She continued: “This is such a great opportunity and I am determined to make the most of it. I’m looking forward to university life and to learning all I can to realise my career ambitions. At this stage I think I would love to go into an HR role where I can really make a difference to a business.”

The Shrewsbury Sixth Form College student came through tough competition to gain the award launched by Morris & Company to mark its 150th anniversary. The Scholarship was open to young people accepted for a place at UCS this October. The short-listed applicants attended interviews and an assessment day which included an obstacle course team challenge organised and hosted by Shrewsbury-based Army Warrant Officer, Stuart Shepherd.

In addition to the financial support, Morris & Company will also provide mentoring and work placements to help Paige’s career development.

Robin Morris, Chairman of the fifth-generation family business, said: “It was not easy for us as judges to choose just one winner from the nine talented finalists we selected from the extensive entries we received for the Scholarship. However, Paige shone through. She impressed us with passion for her subject, her willingness to work hard and her personal qualities which make her an ideal student ambassador to represent the University and Morris & Company.

“As our Morris Scholar, Paige will benefit from our support and she will also be visiting schools to inspire and raise the aspirations of potential university students by sharing her experiences.”

Paige was a peer mentor at college and has worked part-time jobs over the past two years while studying for her A levels. From a young age she learned to manage her moderate hearing loss and has not let this hold her back.

The Provost of University Centre Shrewsbury, Professor Anna Sutton, and Deputy Provost, Paul Kirkbright and Robin Morris interviewed the finalists and unanimously selected Paige as the winning entrant.

Professor Anna Sutton commented: “I am delighted that Paige has been awarded the Morris Scholarship. It is truly a life-changing opportunity and I am sure Paige will make the most of it. She is already an impressive and accomplished young woman. Paige radiates enthusiasm, as well as being hard-working, forward-thinking and resilient, which are attributes that will serve her well in her chosen career of business. I am deeply grateful to Morris & Company for their generous support of our students and the University Centre Shrewsbury. Once again, I am humbled by the backing that UCS receives from our community.”

