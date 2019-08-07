Awards all round for Radfield Home Care

Home care user-review website, Homecare.co.uk has awarded Shrewsbury based, Radfield Home Care’s branch network with four accolades in its 2019 Top 20 Home Care Provider awards.

Shrewsbury Based Radfield Home Care – National Office Team

As well as achieving the prestigious national Top 20 Home Care Group status, three of Radfield Home Care’s franchise offices also triumphed in regional categories.

In London, Radfield franchises in Havering & Brentwood as well as Richmond, Kingston & Hounslow achieved Top 20 Home Care Provider status ahead of over 1300 other providers in the region. Whilst in the West Midlands region, Radfield Home Care Hereford & South Shropshire saw off almost 1000 other providers to be recognised on the region’s Top 20 list.

Radfield Home Care’s founder, Dr Hannah MacKechnie, based in Shrewsbury is excited about what the accolades mean for the business, “This is the second year in a row we have been recognised in Homecare.co.uk’s Top 20 awards, but it is great to see this year our impact has been felt further with more of our franchise offices being listed.

This award recognises how Radfield Home Care’s focus on private care services translates into high quality care that client’s value and help our franchise partners succeed in their local area. Recognition across multiple regions as well as a Group nationally will only further support our franchise partners as clients regularly review Homecare.co.uk when deciding on a provider.”

Similar to Tripadvisor for the tourism industry, Homecare.co.uk is the UK’s leading online review website for home care services. It allows clients, their relatives and loved ones to review the care they are receiving based on the quality of staff, standard of care received, office management team, dignity of services and value for money. The awards recognise the Top 20 providers in each region and nationally that have the highest user-review rating, with Radfield’s three recognised regional locations achieving average scores of 9.8, 9.9 and 10 out of 10.

This is the second major award Radfield Home Care has achieved in recent weeks, after its triumph at the British Franchise Association HSBC awards where it won Emerging Franchisor of the Year 2019. These two awards now place Radfield Home Care in the unique position of being one of the few franchises to have achieved leading accolades in 2019 for both its franchise opportunity and core service offering.

