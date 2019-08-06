Promofix invests in reducing its carbon footprint

Shropshire company Promofix has recently moved to new premises and is investing heavily in reducing its carbon footprint.

Kathryn Holloway with Richard Bubb on the roof of The Studio, Pontesford, near Shrewsbury

Specialising in promotional items for companies, Promofix is celebrating a decade in business and has moved to new bespoke offices at The Studio, Pontesford, near Shrewsbury.

The bespoke solar panel system was installed by sustainability specialists Symeco on the roof of the building which will provide all electrical power for the firm’s presses and printers, heating and lighting, phone charging and also a rapid car charging point in the car park.

Promofix proprietor Kathryn Holloway, said: “With around 1200 square feet of office space, these panels will provide the majority of the energy we need throughout the year and any surplus will be put back into the national grid, while clients using electric cars simply love the chance to boost their vehicles for a couple of hours when they visit.

“This is just a part of our continued efforts on environmental issues as we now use bio-degradable tissue paper for all wrapping instead of plastic bubble wrap and any used cardboard is put to good resource on the compost heap, as I am very interested in perusing circular economy principles!”

Richard Bubb, of Symeco, is an acknowledged expert on energy issues and frequently tours Europe coaching radical changes to encourage a sustainable lifestyle. Richard, added: “The 12 panels will provide 3.6 kilowatt of power and are specifically designed for these offices simply to maximise efficient use of electricity during daytime and its good to see Kathryn and her Promofix team concentrating on protecting the environment.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...