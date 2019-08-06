Nick Jones Wealth Planning welcomes new Apprentice Administration Assistant

Nick Jones Wealth Planning has welcomed Kate Grindley as an Apprentice Administration Assistant.

Tim Richards – Business Manager at Nick Jones Wealth Planning, Kate Grindley – Apprentice Administration Assistant and Sam Shaw – Business Development Manager at SBC Training

Kate joins the Shrewsbury-based practice following a further period of continued growth.

It’s the third Apprentice that they have taken on using the services of training company SBC Training.

Tim Richards, Business Manager at Nick Jones Wealth Planning said “We are delighted to welcome Kate to the team.

“Having successfully taken on our last two Apprentices via SBC Training, we have found that this is an invaluable way of recruiting the right staff as SBC fully understand our needs and the calibre of Apprentice that we require.”

Following a career change, Kate has decided to put her interest in Business to good use. Having previously gained an A grade A level in Business Studies, she will now be studying for her Level 3 Apprenticeship in Business Administration.

