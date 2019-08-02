Shropshire language school marks ninth birthday

A Shropshire language school is celebrating its ninth birthday with a new website and the launch of new language courses for 2019.

Marisa Fernandez founded Bright Owls in 2010

Bright Owls, based in Shrewsbury town centre, was founded by Marisa Fernandez in 2010 with one main objective; to promote and encourage the learning of Foreign Languages across Shropshire.

The school currently has students from the age of five right up to the age of 93 and will launch 18 language courses this September.

Marisa said: “We believe that everyone is capable of learning a foreign language as long as they are guided appropriately to develop their understanding and confidence.

“We pride ourselves in generating individual learning programmes to suit our students, matching their learning styles and any particular needs required through their journey.

“We have met so many wonderful people over the past nine years and are really excited about the new website and all of the courses starting this September.”

The courses are delivered to small groups and Bright Owls also offers one-to-one or two-to-one bespoke tuition for those who prefer a more intensive programme.

After-school clubs are available for primary age children, GCSE and A-level support is available for secondary age children and specific tuition is available for businesses and employees.

Languages include Spanish, Italian, French, German and Portuguese and students range from primary age with after-school and holiday clubs to teenagers looking for additional help with GCSE and A-level languages, adults looking to learn or improve on conversational skills or anyone looking to learn some basics ready for their next holiday!

“There are so many reasons our students are looking to learn a language, from family living abroad, those who have a holiday home and want to be able to communicate better with local people, skills required for work or school exams – even those who just want to challenge themselves to something new,” added Marisa.

“As someone who moved to the UK with no English at all, I understand that the prospect of a new language can be daunting, but we have great fun at Bright Owls as we learn and students are always surprised at how much they know after just a few lessons.

“It is wonderful to see what can be achieved, and how proud even our youngest students are of themselves.”

