Friday, August 2, 2019
Double whammy of success for Shifnal’s Ashley Gamble hair salon

By Shropshire Live Business

Shifnal’s Ashley Gamble hair salon has been confirmed as a double finalist at HJ’s British Hairdressing Awards 2019, sponsored by Schwarzkopf Professional.

The business already boasts a list of awards under its belt from previous years, and now hopes to add to this impressive collection with the outstanding hair work of its talented stylists.

Ashley Gamble, Owner of Ashley Gamble Salon and Stephanie Gamble, Colour Director, were announced as finalists in the Midlands of the Year category as well the Schwarzkopf Colour Technician of the Year category at HJ’s British Hairdressing Awards 2019, sponsored by Schwarzkopf Professional.

Ashley and Stephanie’s creative hairstyling and exceptional skill in cutting and colouring ensured that their photographic work stood out from the rest. Now, Ashley and Stephanie will submit another four images of their work in the hope of catching the judges’ imagination and hearts further with an expanded trend-led collection. This artistic hairdressing will put them in the running to secure the titles at the awards ceremony in November.

Delighted with their achievement, Ashley and Stephanie said: “The calibre of hairdressing recognised in these awards is widely known, and we’re very proud of ourselves for doing so well. There are many amazing hairdressers and we’re thrilled to have been nominated.”

Commenting on the announcement, Jayne Lewis-Orr, executive director of HJ’s British Hairdressing Awards said; “To be named as a finalists highlights just how exceptional Ashley and Stephanie are. Their hairstyling demonstrated fantastic skill and vision, and rightly gives them the acknowledgement as one of the UK’s best hairdressers.”

“Britain has long had a world-class reputation for trend-setting in the hairdressing industry, and Ashley and Stephanie prove that this renowned creativity and excellence are still at the heart of the British hair scene.”

HJ’s British Hairdressing Awards, sponsored by Schwarzkopf Professional, celebrates the very best of British hairdressing, recognising and rewarding the creative talents of individuals and teams who make the industry so vibrant. Currently over 287,000 people work within the hairdressing, barbering and beauty industries, with salons often making up the backbone of the high street, contributing over £7bn to the UK economy each year. It’s an ever expanding industry too, with over a third of salons in 2018 (41%) noting that turnover had increased from the previous year.

“Sponsoring HJ’s British Hairdressing Awards is an enormous privilege, and we at Schwarzkopf Professional are delighted that we can partner with Hairdressers Journal International (HJ) in supporting and recognising the very best hairdressing talent across the UK. Hairdressing is an industry of endless enthusiasm and creativity and nowhere is this more evident than in the entries for these awards. Receiving a finalist place is a phenomenal feat and we extend our biggest congratulations to all of the finalists, wishing them all the luck for the awards ceremony,” says Julian Crane, Schwarzkopf Professional General Manager, UK and Ireland.

HJ’s British Hairdressing Awards have launched the careers of a host of household names: from John Frieda and Nicky Clarke to TONI&GUY creative director Sacha Mascolo-Tarbuck, as well as TV favourites Lisa Shepherd and Andrew Barton. HJ’s British Hairdressing Awards, sponsored by Schwarzkopf Professional will take place on 25th November 2019 at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House Hotel, Park Lane, London.

