Shropshire estate agents take on Ten Y Fan challenge for Alzheimer’s Society

McCartneys estate agents earlier this month took on the tough Ten Y Fan challenge for Alzheimer’s Society.

The McCartney’s team

The McCartney’s team, based in Shropshire, aimed to raise vital funds for the UK’s leading dementia charity while battling the elements and taking on the highest mountain in South Wales.

Pen Y Fan is 2,907ft mountain, and the challenge requires participants to climb the mountain 10 times over in the space of 24 hours, the equivalent distance of climbing Mount Everest.

Jamie Tulloch, partner of McCartneys, said: “We chose to support Alzheimer’s Society and this great cause not only to help raise money and support a very worthwhile charity but also because some members of staff at McCartneys have loved ones who are living with dementia. I myself haven’t personally been affected by dementia but staff and associates of McCartneys have.

“We decided to take on the Ten Y Fan challenge as we felt it was a big challenge that would be well supported if we did it, hopefully raising lots of money with lots of donations!

“Last year we did the Three Peaks challenge so doing the Ten Y Fan seemed like the next step for a challenge of this nature!

“The challenge was extremely difficult and a lot harder than any of us had anticipated. We all felt it was a lot harder than the Three Peaks challenge especially due to the relentless walking up and down the mountain. We completed the challenge in a time of about 21 hours and 50 mins which included us sleeping in our cars for about 3-4 hours.

“We would urge everyone to support this great charity because the work that Alzheimer’s Society does is so vital in the fight against dementia.”

Lisa Courtney, Alzheimer’s Society Community Fundraiser for Shropshire, welcomed McCartneys’s decision to raise money for the charity. She said:

“It’s wonderful that McCartneys is gave time to support Alzheimer’s Society and took on such a big challenge! Dementia devastates lives, but dementia won’t win. Until the day we find a cure we will be here for anyone affected by dementia, wherever they are, whatever they’re going through. We need more people like the team at McCartneys to join us now and unite against dementia.”

