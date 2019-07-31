GHP Legal strengthens Oswestry commercial property team

Shropshire and North Wales law firm GHP Legal has strengthened its commercial property team with the appointment of CILEX qualified, Sêra Jones.

Richard Lloyd (Senior Partner) with Sera Jones (Legal Executive)

Sêra’s appointment follows just months after the firm opened a new dedicated commercial property and agricultural branch at 21 The Cross, Oswestry. With around one hundred employees GHP Legal is one of the largest independent law firms in the region.

After studying at Liverpool John Moores and Manchester Metropolitan Universities whilst working for the former Cheshire County Council, farmer’s daughter Sêra qualified as a legal executive in 1999. She went on to work in private practice in Liverpool, Warrington and Manchester before joining GHP Legal.

With experience encompassing the full spectrum of commercial property work, from leases and their associated licences and documentation to the sale and purchase of commercial property including HMOs and other investment property, agricultural property, small holdings and rural property, Sêra will also be handling high value residential property sales and purchases.

Richard Lloyd, Senior Partner at GHP Legal, said:

“GHP Legal has undergone extensive strategic growth over the past few years. We are one of the longest standing and largest independent law firms in the region and following the move of our Commercial Property department to prestigious new premises earlier this year we have needed to expand the team to handle an increase in business. Sêra comes to us with considerable experience and will be a great asset to the firm, hopefully for many years to come.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...