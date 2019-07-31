15.2 C
Shropshire
Thursday, August 1, 2019
Home Business

Cool investment of £5,000 into cellar at Telford venue

By Shropshire Live Business

Bosses at a leading party venue in Telford have invested £5,000 into a new beer cooling system and are raising a glass to celebrate solving the challenge.

Celebrating the £5,000 cellar cooler investment and six years in business are Rich Atterden, Adrian Casey, Jake Meredith, Kenny Fudge, & Karl Jones at the Peaky Blinders night
Celebrating the £5,000 cellar cooler investment and six years in business are Rich Atterden, Adrian Casey, Jake Meredith, Kenny Fudge, & Karl Jones at the Peaky Blinders night

Nicola Casey who runs Casey’s in Donnington this week celebrated her six year anniversary since taking over the former Cordingley Hall with a Peaky Blinders evening.

Following a full transformation of the building, Mrs Casey said they struggled to find a cooling system which was right for the cellar in the 40-year-old building.

But at last the search is over and the cellar cooling system has been installed ready for the summer long packed programme of parties, celebrations and conferences.

Mrs Casey, who is often seen meeting guests before taking to the stage as part of the entertainment acts, said: “The new cellar cooling system has been installed. It has been no easy task to find the right one for our cellar as the building which is over 40 years old provided us with a few hurdles to get over.

“We have now found the right unit and after our successful taste test we can confirm the beer tastes great. It was good before but we listened to our customers and now it is fantastic.

“This was a vital investment and worth every penny of the £5,000 as if the drink isn’t right then people don’t want to return. We have listened to feedback from our customers and they can now feel confident that our drinks taste great!”

Mrs Casey said they are now looking to change their range of drinks available as the lack of an appropriate cooling system meant they had to limit their offering.

“This cooling system will open up new avenues for us and we will be running social media polls to find the most popular choices,” she added.

“Christmas bookings are well underway with our Mardi Gras and Top of the Pops themed evenings so this will only enhance our offering.

“We want to thank all of our customers who have supported us from day one – it has been a huge success and worth every penny of investment.

“This latest investment of £5,000 will mean the customers will be happy and if they are happy then we are happy.”

Mrs Casey said the successful venue had hosted many events since opening six years ago including wedding receptions, charity balls, conferences and training events, birthday parties, corporate celebrations and networking events, kids parties and christenings.

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...
Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team. Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com. Interested in advertising with us from just £50 per week? Call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com.
- Advertising -

Featured Articles

Summer in Shropshire

Things to do this Summer in Shropshire

There is so much going on across Shropshire this Summer, here are some events and things to do to get you out and about across our county.
Read Article
Shrewsbury Flower Show Marquee

Shrewsbury Flower Show: Severn and Dingle marquees are blooming marvellous!

Stunning floral creations are very much the norm at Shrewsbury Flower Show but many people still may not know the horticultural works of art they lovingly care for and nurture at home can become an integral part of the event.
Read Article
Burwarton Show 2019

Burwarton Show 2019 is a day for all the family

Thursday 1st August is the Burwarton Show 2019, a local event not to be missed with plenty to see and do for all ages.
Read Article

News

News

Man arrested and crossbow seized following incident in Leegomery

Police in Telford are appealing for witnesses following an incident in which a man believed to be in possession of a crossbow made threats to members of the public.
Read Article

Fire in roof space of Shifnal home spreads to neighbouring property

A man was taken to hospital and the roofs of two homes in Shifnal were damaged by fire during the early hours of this morning.
Read Article
Professor Michael Wood

TV historian expresses serious concern over Oswestry hillfort housing plans

TV historian and media figure, Professor Michael Wood, has expressed serious concern over plans to build houses within ‘the fascinating historic landscape’ of Old Oswestry hillfort.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Jack Light

Gold medal win for Bridgnorth Tae Kwon-Do youngster Jack

Bridgnorth Tae Kwon-Do has earned itself another gold medal, this time hard-fought by youngster Jack Light.
Read Article
Club Captain Colin Turner presenting David Deighton with The Octogenarian Cup

Bridgnorth Golf Club launches Octogenarian Cup competition

David and Deanna Deighton have presented a new cup to Bridgnorth Golf Club to be played for annually by members over the age of 80.
Read Article

Stoke City Boss Reveals Former Shrewsbury Town loanee unlikely to leave

Stoke City manager Nathan Jones has admitted it is unlikely that Tyrese Campbell will leave the club, ruling out a potential Shrewsbury Town return.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Richard Lloyd (Senior Partner) with Sera Jones (Legal Executive)

GHP Legal strengthens Oswestry commercial property team

Shropshire and North Wales law firm GHP Legal has strengthened its commercial property team with the appointment of CILEX qualified, Sêra Jones.
Read Article
Celebrating the £5,000 cellar cooler investment and six years in business are Rich Atterden, Adrian Casey, Jake Meredith, Kenny Fudge, & Karl Jones at the Peaky Blinders night

Cool investment of £5,000 into cellar at Telford venue

Bosses at a leading party venue in Telford have invested £5,000 into a new beer cooling system and are raising a glass to celebrate solving the challenge.
Read Article
Teresa Boughey, CEO and founder of Jungle HR and Jungle Diversity

Award success for Shropshire HR & Diversity specialist

An HR consultancy based in Newport works with executive boards and management teams is celebrating it’s a run of award successes.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Tim Gaudin, Janna Vigar, Jo Shield and Peter Stephens at the family bereavement group

Success for Ludlow bereavement support group

A family bereavement group which launched in Ludlow last summer has helped and supported around 30 local people since it was set up.
Read Article

Ironbridge Gorge to spark imaginations with 2019 festival

The incredible story of the world famous Ironbridge Gorge will be told and celebrated during an unmissable two-week long festival this autumn.
Read Article
Members of Ellesmere College Chamber Choir with director of music Tony Coupe

Choirs of Ellesmere College release new CD

Students at a Shropshire college are hitting all the right notes with music lovers after releasing a new CD.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Lorrie Brown (left) pictured with her National Tribute and Music Award presented for her career and her charity work off stage

‘Sincerely Yours. The Vera Lynn Story’ returns to Theatre Severn

Lorrie Brown returns to the Walker Theatre in Shrewsbury with her show ‘Sincerely Yours. The Vera Lynn Story’ this November.
Read Article

Relive the 1970s with T.Rextasy at Theatre Severn this September

Relive the good old days of the 1970s when T.Rextasy, presented by Sweeney Entertainments, heads to Theatre Severn this September.
Read Article
Joining the workshop is Lucyelle Cliffe, known for performing in Les Misérables, Legally Blonde and the critically acclaimed Wicked

Face2Face Performance Academy welcome stars from the West End

Face2Face Performance Academy are set to host a three-day workshop with stars from the West End.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Rachel Green (photo: michaelpowell.com) and Mallika Basu are to headline this year’s Ginger and Spice Festival

Top names to star at Ginger and Spice Festival in Market Drayton

Award-winning celebrity Chef, Author and presenter Rachel Green, and Indian Cook, food writer and author, Mallika Basu are to headline this year’s Ginger and Spice Festival in Market Drayton.
Read Article
Oat Pantry is the brainchild of founder and Shropshire resident Alex Jenkins seen here at Shrewsbury Food Festival. Photo: Oat Pantry

Sell out success for UK’s first Porridge and Granola subscription service

A unique new porridge and granola subscription service which has only being going a month has proved to be a massive hit.
Read Article

Market Drayton’s Ginger and Spice Festival shortlisted for Rural Business Award

The festival has been shortlisted in the ‘Best Social Enterprise, Charity or Community Project of the Year’ category of the Rural Business Awards which are divided into six regions nationally.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
broken clouds
15.2 ° C
16.7 °
13.3 °
87 %
4.1kmh
75 %
Thu
20 °
Fri
21 °
Sat
21 °
Sun
21 °
Mon
13 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP