Award success for Shropshire HR & Diversity specialist

An HR consultancy based in Newport, Shropshire that works with executive boards and management teams supporting their development and growth and advising them on gender, diversity and inclusivity matters is celebrating it’s a run of successes at awards this year.

Teresa Boughey, CEO and founder of Jungle HR and Jungle Diversity

Teresa Boughey, founder and MD of Jungle HR and Jungle Diversity has been announced as a finalist of the Midlands BCC (Business and Community Charity) Awards in the Most Influential Business Person of the Year category. This category recognises not only the successful business they run but showcases how they inspire others around them, how they demonstrate their authority in their field and how they have the gravitas to be noticed and respected by others.

This follows being announced as a Regional finalist last month (July 2019) for the Midlands Female Entrepreneur in the Forward Ladies National Awards. In June 2019 Teresa won the “Woman Who Achieves – Change Champion for Women in Business” Award for the second year running and in January 2019 she was listed as one of the top 100 Female Entrepreneurs in the peak b’s list f:Entreprenurs list.

Teresa said: “Wow, what a year so far! I’m very honoured to be nominated and then shortlisted for the work that I do championing diversity and equality and acting as a positive role model for businesswomen and female entrepreneurs.

“My mission is to help over 10,000 companies to create an Inclusive workplace culture where they feel respected and valued for their unique difference.”

Teresa is the creator of the tribe5 Diversity & Inclusion Methodology™ which provides a framework to help organisations assess and progress on their Diversity and Inclusion journey. Earlier this year Teresa’s book ‘Closing the Gap – 5 steps to creating an Inclusive Culture’, based on the tribe5 principles, reached Amazon Number One Bestseller in three categories – HR and Personnel Management, Business and Finance Reference (Kindle Store) and Human Resource Management. It overtook other esteemed authors such as Simon Sinek, Patrick Lencioni and Sir John Whitmore, demonstrating its value to high-level business professionals across the spectrum.

As a bestselling author, keynote speaker and regular commentator, Teresa is now seen as a key person of influence particularly in the areas of diversity and inclusion. This year so far she has been a judge at two business awards, a speaker at several International Women’s Day events, keynote speaker at the Festival of Global People in London, joined the Black Country Chamber of Commerce (BCCC) Women in Leadership Steering Group committee, spoke at the BCCC Women in Business launch event and will be speaking at Shropshire Council’s Leadership Conference in September.

Award winners for the 12 categories of the MBCC Awards will be announced at a black-tie event which attracts over 450 guests at Aston Villa Football club on Saturday 16 November 2019.

The MBCC Awards receives over hundreds of nominations and thousands of votes annually. Founder Zoe Bennett said: ‘This is our 4th annual awards and they get bigger and better each year. By showcasing people that are selfless, considerate to others and go that extra mile, the awards openly encourage and inspire others to do the same.

