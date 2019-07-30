Students experience a refreshing change at Wenlock Spring

Three Year 10 students from Church Stretton School entered the local workforce for a glimpse into the fascinating world of premium natural source water at Wenlock Spring during July.

Tristan Walden, Jess Stevens and Kaitlyn Orme spent one week work experience at Wenlock Spring

Tristan Walden, Jess Stevens, Kaitlyn Orme spent one week work experience learning about all aspects of the business. During their placement the trio found out more about the Provenance of the water from the natural sources, which have been in constant use since at least 1086. They also saw the processes involved in bottling and packaging of this unique premium Natural Source water product in the onsite bottling halls at Wolverton.

The students enjoyed a tour of the cutting-edge production facilities at Europe’s largest commercial glass bottle makers near Chester. The company is one of Wenlock Spring’s key suppliers from the region, specifically selected to reduce their carbon footprint. The Year 10’s were also given an introduction to the logistics of distributing premium natural source water to the UK’s hospitality sector.

One of the key takeaways from the trio’s time at Wenlock Spring has been discovering more about the company’s ongoing commitment to sustainable operations. Tristan, aged 15 and a budding entrepreneur himself explains; “Our placement at Wenlock Spring has really opened my eyes, there are so many things that I didn’t even know you had to consider. When it comes to bottled water there is obviously some controversy around the use of plastic. However, I have discovered that Wenlock Springs’ bottles are made with up to 50% recycled plastic content and are fully recyclable. Additionally, we’ve been taught about the importance of the circular economy and have seen this in action first-hand. The experience has demonstrated the importance of sustainability in business and that we all have a role to play.”

Matthew Orme, Director of Wenlock Spring, comments: “As a family run business we believe it is really important to introduce the next generation to the many opportunities that exist in the workforce outside of the classroom. It was great to see such enthusiasm for all aspects of their time with Wenlock Spring. I am thrilled to hear that they have taken away some valuable insights and memorable experiences from working with the Wenlock Spring Team”

