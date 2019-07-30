Aico takes part in a STEM based workshop day

Aico in the Community has recently taken part in a STEM based workshop day for students at the Hadley Learning Community School in Telford.

Jane Pritchard, Community Liaison Contact, Aico and Dave Jennings, Technical Advisor, Aico at HLC

After being approached by the Hadley Learning Community School to help organise a STEM based workshop, Jane Pritchard, Community Liaison and Dave Jennings, Technical Advisor at Aico ran four one workshops throughout the day with various groups of year 7, 8 and 9 students.

The workshop focused on various key areas relating to the Fire Industry including Fire hazard awareness, safety within the home and the dangers of Carbon Monoxide. This was followed by a smoke alarm challenge and an alarm wiring exercise.

Natalie Stewart, STEM Coordinator at HLC commented “Aico provided an engaging, interactive and educational STEM activity for our students STEM day at HLC. All of the students have said how much they enjoyed the activities, learnt a lot about fire safety and asked if they are coming back next year already.”

Following the STEM workshop, Jane Pritchard, stated “As part of our aim to support education with the local schools and colleges, we are very pleased to be building a relationship with the Hadley Learning Community, Telford. We look forward to the exciting opportunities that HLC have given us to engage with students and support education with various projects over the next school year.”

Aico in the Community have arranged a 10-week STEM project with HLC focusing on soft skills and development, Fire Safety and Awareness sessions, careers advice and guidance, work experience opportunities and mock interviews.

