Business seminar planned for Wellington

By Shropshire Live Business

A range of Shropshire companies have signed up for a free roadshow, to be held in Wellington in August, designed to help small and medium-sized businesses grow and reach their potential.

Julie Millington of new Wellington company Agatha’s Tea Party who has signed up for the event
The morning seminar will be hosted by county business growth consultancy Good2Great on August 20 at the recently-opened community arts centre The Orbit from 9.30am.
The event is open to people who run a local company of any size and will be overseen by Good2Great director Johnny Themans, who has 30 years’ business and retail experience, being a former senior manager with JD Wetherspoon, and who has since passed on his knowledge and advice to hundreds of SMEs in The Marches, the Midlands and nationally.

“This seminar is aimed at companies which have been in business for a year or more and whose owners are hoping to take them to the next level,” said Johnny.

“It can be a lonely time for business owners – making key decisions about the future – especially with the uncertainty over Brexit.

“Research suggests that although 80 per cent of most business start-ups survive the first year, the survival rate after three years is only just above 50 per cent.

“Good2Great’s Business Growth Roadshows focus on small changes which can make a massive difference. All businesses are different and evolve at different speeds, but the challenges they face are very similar,” Johnny explained.

Among the topics covered by the seminar will be how to increase income, reduce hours worked and be less stressed. Advice can also be given on how to unlock funds that may be available to help develop the business.

Johnny said: “If you are an owner who isn’t sleeping well at night worrying about your company then this seminar is for you.”

Julie Millington of new Wellington company Agatha’s Tea Party, which provides vintage china and prop hire, as well as afternoon teas, has signed up for the event.

She commented: “I attended the Good2Great Start-Up Workshop four months ago and was inspired to make a success of my small business.

“There was a lot to learn but there was also a great support network in place if I needed more advice in the future. I’m now concentrating full-time on my business and by attending the growth seminar I’m hoping to gain more confidence and the momentum I need to keep going with my original business idea. Being self-employed is a challenge but I want to succeed and I’ll continue to accept any help available to make that journey a positive one.”

For more details and to book a place on the free roadshow call 01746 330730.

Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team.
Business

Nick Lovett and Sam Hufton of M3

New home for Albrighton’s M3 as Birmingham move generates string of new contracts

Attracting national and international clients from the usual ‘pull’ of London’s creative scene is helping an Albrighton full service advertising agency expand rapidly.
Read Article
In April Serchem Ltd won a large tender with the Saudi Ministry of Health

Telford manufacturing firm goes international

A Telford manufacturer of chemical products is celebrating continued business improvement as a result of exporting to the Middle East.
Read Article
© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP