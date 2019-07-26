Telford College opens up virtual world for local businesses

Businesses are being invited to place themselves at the forefront of technology, by taking advantage of the new suite of virtual and augmented reality facilities at Telford College.

The virtual and augmented reality suite at Telford College opens up a world of new hi-tech possibilities

The college has taken technology-led learning to a new dimension by investing in an array of cutting-edge equipment, to create one of the largest suites of its kind in the country.

The third-floor facility at the Haybridge campus has been kitted out with the latest immersive virtual and augmented reality teaching aids and software packages, including:

A computer-aided teaching environment ‘cave’ which can place you directly into a custom-made learning or working environment

Interactive mirrors, and ‘smart glasses’

Virtual reality teaching booths

Virtual reality and motion simulators

A hydroscopic 3D presentation screen

A comprehensive range of augmented reality teaching aids

Motion capture suits

Graham Guest, principal and chief executive of the college, said: “We have assembled a rich combination of state-of-the-art hardware and software, from the world’s leading technology manufacturers and developers.

“We are keen to make sure this area benefits not just our students, but also supports local employers that can use this technology for training, and create simulated environments to boost the skills of their workforce.”

The college has launched a package of programmes for businesses, ranging from breakfast events in the suite to the creation of a ‘virtual boardroom’.

The suite can also be hired out for breakfast networking events, tailored augmented or virtual reality training courses, or for a half or full day, with full technical support on hand.

Mr Guest said: “It’s a chance for businesses to enhance their agenda with bespoke technology packages, and maybe experience their boardroom in a computer-aided virtual environment.

“You can travel round the world without leaving the room, showcase your company’s media feeds, or complete the most complex work-based training tasks as you interact in new environments. The options are limitless.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...