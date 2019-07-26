23.6 C
Shropshire
Friday, July 26, 2019
Pension specialists continue to raise money for local charities

By Shropshire Live Business

A team of pension specialists has so far raised over £5,000 in support of five local charities.

Pensionlite staff celebrate finishing the coast to coast challenge

Staff from Pensionlite based in Stafford Court, Telford, along with volunteers are taking on a different challenge each month throughout 2019.

Their 12 months of charity campaign is raising money for Lingen Davies, Hope House, Compton Care, Severn Hospice and Jayne Sargent Foundation.

Events have included a 24 hour indoor rowathon, a coast to coast cycle across Britain and office bake off.

For July they will be taking on a 12 hour squashathon to be held at Lilleshall National Sports & Conferencing Centre.

The event will also feature former England under 40s international squash player and 10 x Shropshire county squash champion, Courtney Downing, who will be playing an exhibition match.

Pensionlite marketing manager James Tomlinson said: “We’ve had an incredible year and are very grateful for all the donations we have received.

“Staff and volunteers have worked hard each month to organise the challenges and events, so it has been very rewarding to see how successful they have been.

“People have been very forthcoming with their support and are keen to help us in any way they can.”

The year-long charity challenge is in memory of company founder Andy Hawthorne who sadly passed away in late 2018.

Mr Hawthorne was a big supporter of fundraising within the local community and Pensionlite staff wanted to continue his great work.

If you would like to donate to the 12 months of charity cause or help out you can contact the team on support@pensionlite.co.uk

Pensionlite staff celebrate finishing the coast to coast challenge

