Insightful start for new business

An expanding Shropshire company is proving to be such a success that it is winning contracts all over the Midlands.

Insightful Futures staff, from left, Annemarie Hellowell, Wendy Bostock, Toyah Ward, Terri Jones and Tracey Timms

Insightful Futures, which provides empowering sessions to motivate young people aged from 11 in secondary schools, colleges and National Citizenship programmes, was founded last year in Edgmond by Terri Jones.

Her business is now growing, having picked up new work throughout the region. In response she has recruited eight facilitators to help her keep up with demand and is looking to hold a training and recruitment event later in the year, in preparation for further National Citizen Service contracts.

She attributes a substantial part of her success to a partnership with Shropshire-based business coaching consultancy Good2Great, who led a two-day workshop attended by Terri.

“When I went along to the workshop I was not really was not sure if starting my own company was the right thing to do,” recalls Terri.

“I had an idea for a business but did not know if it was viable so I was still looking for a full-time job.

“However, by the end of the first day of the workshop, which looked at all aspects of becoming an entrepreneur, I had been given the confidence and reassurance I needed and knew I should start out on my own.

“Sally Themans, a specialist from Good2Great, was running the workshop and looked at my idea and was completely honest about my proposition. She doesn’t pull any punches so I know she would have told me if it was not feasible but she had the vision to see my potential.

“I tend to go off on a tangent but she made me focus on my core offer and concentrate on that. She also encouraged me to ‘sell myself’ and to value my service and invoice appropriately for it as I would definitely have not set my charges high enough.”

Although Terri has a wealth of knowledge about post-16 education – specifically the social skills young people need to tackle today’s challenges – she had no experience of the business world. So she found the guidance Good2Great gave her to be vital.

“My biggest fear was the finance side, particularly paying the correct amount of tax, so the help Sally gave me about this was invaluable.

“I was given a spread sheet to record all my finances on and this has been a lifesaver – I guess you would say it is my comfort blanket as I use it all the time.

“And I have had two really useful follow-up sessions which have helped me to iron out any issues.

“The team from Good2Great have told me they are always there for me when needed, which is very reassuring, and although this back-up support is free I would happily pay for it!”

The Start Up workshop was part of the Building Business Confidence fully funded by the Marches LEP.

