Freight company support for Dyslexia Awards

A Shropshire shipping firm has thrown its support behind an event which celebrates the achievements of people with dyslexia.

Global Freight Services, which ships to UK and worldwide destinations from its base in Telford, will sponsor the Shining Star Secondary Award at the 2019 Dyslexia Awards that take place on November 23, at Enginuity in Ironbridge.

It is the fourth consecutive year in which the company has sponsored the award which recognises a dyslexic student living in the area who inspires, encourages and supports those around them.

Anton Gunter, Managing Director of Global Freight, said: “The Dyslexia Awards is an annual celebration which has become firmly cemented on the Shropshire calendar of events thanks to the hard work of organiser Elizabeth Wilkinson and we are once again delighted to be involved.

“It’s always an absolute pleasure to find out what positive things people with dyslexia have achieved and the challenges they have overcome.

“Each year the awards are helping to raise greater awareness of dyslexia and encouraging more and more businesses to work towards inclusion and equality in the work place.”

There are eight awards up for grabs on the night with the Shining Star Secondary Award being awarded to a teenager who has proven to be inspirational and committed as well as demonstrating a high level of community spirit.

