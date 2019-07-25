Businesses turn out in force to back Wellington regeneration

Wellington businesses turned out in force to back plans for the regeneration of the town.

Mayor Anthony Lowe pictured with the town’s retailers and businesses at the get-together

Around 40 people attended the first ‘Love Wellington’ networking and information event this week when details of local initiatives were discussed.

The Love Wellington campaign was launched earlier this year to raise the profile of the area and share positive local news and is financially supported by the Wellington Regeneration Board and Wellington Town Council.

Addressing the meeting, Mayor Anthony Lowe said that he was delighted with the positive response from the town’s retailers and businesses.

He welcomed representatives from some of the town’s most established companies as well as a range of new businesses to the gathering, hosted by the recently-opened Walnut restaurant in Tan Bank.

“It is great to see so many people here – especially from the new businesses opening up here – Wellington is going places and it is because of you,” he said.

He added that the launch of the community-led cinema and arts centre The Orbit was spearheading the revival of the town, together with the opening of The Walnut and a wide range of other ventures.

“Our established businesses are also playing a vital role in the success of the town, together with our charity shops, and is seems our fantastic market has found a buyer, which is good news for everyone.”

Chris Hills, who runs a butchers stall in the market, said that he was pleased to be able to attend a meeting of Wellington traders and hear from the Mayor.

“This is the first time we have been to such an event and it is absolutely brilliant,” he commented.

Sally Themans of Love Wellington said that although the town was facing challenges it was working hard to overcome them with a wealth of initiatives to revitalise and improve the town, but stressed it must be a project that involves the whole community.

She said: “There is such a brilliant community spirit here which is key to Wellington’s regeneration.

“We have plans to improve the appearance of empty shops and the general environment and there are so many brilliant local organisations working for the town we are very hopeful about the future.”

Sally revealed that Wellington had entered the Great British High Street Rising Star category in recognition of the work that is going on in the town.

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...