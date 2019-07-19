Shropshire Festivals inundated with award news

A Shropshire events company have received a flurry of award news in the last few weeks.

Shropshire Festivals team holding Beth Heath

Shropshire Festivals, based near Ironbridge, has been shortlisted for the Midlands Best Rural Tourism Business category of the Rural Business Awards 2019/20 and nominated for the LUX Life Global Hospitality Awards 2019.

Shropshire Festivals was founded by Beth Heath, who used her experience as Operations Director of Ludlow Food Festival to launch Shrewsbury Food Festival seven years ago. Following its success Shropshire Festivals was born, adding several other festivals to the Shropshire calendar, including Shropshire Kids Festival, Field to Fork and Shropshire Oktoberfest.

Beth Heath has also been shortlisted as a regional finalist for the Female Entrepreneur award at the FL National Awards & Summit 2019.

Mrs Heath comments, “It’s amazing to have so much recognition for our work in Shropshire. Our festivals attracted over 80,000 visitors last year, yet we are just a small hard-working team, based in an outbuilding on a farm.

“I am very lucky to have a brilliant core team, incredibly supportive family and friends, and lots of local supporters- without which the business would not exist. We are crossing all of our fingers and toes for the final stages of these awards – wish us luck!”

For the third year running the Shrewsbury Food Festival was named the ‘Best Food Festival in the Midlands’ at the What’s On Readers’ Awards 2019. Shropshire Festivals was also a finalist in the Tourism, Leisure and Hospitality category for the Shropshire Chamber Business Awards 2019.

The events company is currently planning Shropshire Oktoberfest, which will take place on October 4 and 5 at Shrewsbury’s Quarry.

