Shropshire accountancy firm signs up new faces to training scheme

Six new faces have joined a Shropshire accountancy firm’s two-year training scheme to start their industry careers.

Dyke Yaxley Chartered Accountants, in Old Potts Way, Shrewsbury, runs a programme of technical and practical training, and the new recruits will initially be based at the firm’s head office.

The new faces will be working with Dyke Yaxley’s experienced team to develop their accountancy skills, gaining an invaluable insight into the industry through working in the company offices on a daily basis.

This year’s training intake includes four trainee audit and accounts clerks, and two trainees who will be on placements as part of their university studies.

The new starters are: Thomas George, Maddison Smith, Cauren Taylor, Beth Edwardes, and Vince Green (studying at the University of Liverpool), and Amy Copp (studying at Aberystwyth University).

Human Resources Manager Keith Higgins said the trainees had completed their induction training and had now been assigned to work with various teams across the business.

“Our staff training and apprenticeship programmes have been a major success over the years. Trainees benefit from learning the ropes from our knowledgeable team while assisting with client work to give them invaluable practical experience at the same time.”

After they have completed their initial training programme, the company hopes the trainees will move forward and study for formal accountancy qualifications.

Mr Higgins said: “It’s always an exciting time to welcome new faces to the team, and to follow their progress as they start their journey on a career in accountancy. Everyone would like to wish our newest colleagues all the very best for their future.”

The trainees are following a well-trodden path too as five of the company’s current directors – Laurie Riley, Helen Bruce, Mark Griffiths, Andrew Young, and Managing Director Marie Bramwell all began their careers by completing the Dyke Yaxley training scheme.

