Shropshire Bizfest to return this September

Shropshire Bizfest is returning for the second year running this September, with organisers saying the event will be bigger and better.

Reech Media have partnered up with Shropshire Festivals and Shropshire Chamber of Commerce to hold one of Shropshire’s largest networking events at Shrewsbury Town Football Club

The inaugural networking event was a huge success last year, accommodating to over 200 attendees from over 150 Shropshire businesses at Reech Media’s offices on Shrewsbury Business Park.

Reech Media are once again working in partnership with Shropshire Festivals and Shropshire Chamber of Commerce to host the event, which offers men and women in business the chance to network in a relaxed and informal environment.

September 12th, 2019 will mark the launch of a bigger and better Bizfest, entertaining over 400 attendees, 12 topical seminars, hands-on business workshops, 1-2-1 meetings with business experts, over 30 trade stands, live music and entertainment, street food, craft beers, cocktails and wine.

Each seminar will be 15 minutes discussing a relevant business topic, such as; Technology & Innovation for your business, 5G network in Shropshire, HR & Employment Law and Brexit and the impact on UK businesses, to name a few.

Due to an increasing number of attendees, this year, Shropshire Bizfest will be held at The Reech Community Hub at Shrewsbury Town Football Club.

Creator of Bizfest and Managing Director at Reech, Rob Hughes, commented on this year’s event: “Shropshire Bizfest was a great success last year, so this year we’ve worked hard to make it even bigger and better. We’ve introduced more seminars covering a larger array of topics, 1-2-1 meetings with business experts and business workshops, allowing companies more opportunities to network and gain knowledge.”

Shropshire Festivals Director of Fun, Beth Heath, commented: Really looking forward to Shropshire Bizfest 2019 and we have great plans to make it bigger and better than the 2018 event. Expect awesome food, drink, entertainment and seminars – accompanied by the best networking opportunities with top Shropshire businesses.”

If you would like to attend 2019’s Shropshire Bizfest for a seminar, networking or both, book your free tickets at www.shropshirebizfest.co.uk and pop along for a day packed full of networking festival fun.

