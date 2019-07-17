Wills and probate experts extend their services to cover wider area

Wills and probate experts from a Shropshire law firm are extending their services to cover a much wider area.

Fiona Mainwaring – Martin-Kaye’s probate department manager at the new Shrewsbury office

The specialists from Martin-Kaye Solicitors will now be offering appointments at the firm’s newest office in Bellstone Court, in Shrewsbury.

Fiona Mainwaring, who is the probate department manager, said the move was as a direct result of an increase in enquiries from clients in and around the county town.

“Because of the nature of our work, we are dealing with clients who may be elderly and more vulnerable, and we decided that offering appointments at the Shrewsbury office would make it easier for them to access our services.

“We’ve seen a real demand for flexible and sensitive support for clients who are facing some of the most difficult times in life, and our team is dedicated to helping people through the complicated process of dealing with the death of a loved one in a caring and approachable way.”

Fiona and her team focus on the administration of people’s estates after they have died involving general probate and intestacy work (where someone hasn’t left a will).

They also deal with the preparation of wills, Inheritance Tax planning, powers of attorney, and generally assisting elderly clients.

Martin-Kaye Partner Simon Wagner, who runs the firm’s Shrewsbury office, said introducing the wills and probate service in the town had encouraged many more new clients to ask about the support.

“We’ve been inundated with people who are very pleased to see us and who have been keen to learn more about how we can help them.

“Given our location, it’s easy and convenient for clients to call in for face-to-face appointments while they’re in town, and we’re also seeing existing clients turn to us for wills and probate issues who may have been previously unaware that we offered such a service.”

