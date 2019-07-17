Show stopping celebrations mark family business anniversary

Morris & Company will celebrate its 150th anniversary and community roots in sparkling style at Shrewsbury Flower Show this year.

Robin Morris, Chairman of Morris & Company

A special glazed and themed marquee overlooking the arena on Friday 9 and Saturday 10 August will play host to Morris staff and guests and the company has a few exciting surprises to entertain guests on the night – all tightly under wraps.

The Morris enterprise, which started with a grocery shop and candle making business in Frankwell in 1869, today employs 720 people. Chairman Robin Morris, great great grandson of founder James Kent Morris, said: “The Flower Show has a special place in Shrewsbury’s social calendar and a long and proud heritage, so it feels like the ideal venue to help us to commemorate our 150th anniversary.

“We’re very much looking forward to celebrating with colleagues, customers and special guests from a community where we have strong ties.”

In 2016 Robin was the first member of the Morris family to be President of the Shropshire Horticultural Society which has organised the Shrewsbury Flower Show since 1875.

The Morris Company has a long history associated with the famous Show and was once the main outdoor caterer for the event.

Over the years Morris & Company has grown and diversified while remaining true to its Shropshire roots. Today its three key trading businesses span commercial and residential property, care homes and an international site machinery business.

At the Show, Morris Site Machinery will be providing a generator from its renowned range to power their marquee and one of the company’s latest innovations in lighting – the eco TL90 evolve mobile lighting tower will be on display. Standing proudly outside the Morris & Company marquee will be an exact replica of the original Morris Ford Model AA Bakery van made in 1928, kindly lent by Morris Lubricants. The original Morris’ Bakery Van still survives in a museum in Manchester.

