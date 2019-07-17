Pave Aways to sponsor secondary School Games county finals

Pave Aways Building Contractors has become the latest local business to sponsor the School Games county finals.

Key stage four finals dodgeball action

Its commitment, which sees the firm involved with all the secondary school county finals events, will run for the academic year starting in September 2019.

The secondary School Games county finals consists of 11 events taking place across the academic year. These events provide the grand finales to the School Games programme in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin for secondary schools.

Chris Child, chief executive of Energize, which organises the School Games county finals within Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, said he was delighted to have Pave Aways on board for the next year.

“School Games has been an integral part of the calendar for all schools across our county for many years and has given opportunities to thousands of pupils to take part in or volunteer at events spanning numerous sports and activities.

“However, it takes a huge amount of time and resource to organise and this is why partnerships with businesses who understand the benefits of this programme are so crucial.

“We are particularly delighted to have Pave Aways’ involvement, as not only is it the current Shropshire Chamber Business Awards Company of the Year, it also shares our values with its clear commitment to supporting charities and the local community.”

Steven Owen, managing director of Pave Aways, based at Knockin, near Oswestry, said: “We are passionate about supporting the communities where we work and, as the leading contractor in the education field in Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin, this was a natural partnership for us.

“As someone with a strong sporting background, I firmly believe that being involved in competitive games teaches young people important skills so I look forward to Pave Aways’ involvement in these exciting events over the coming year.”

