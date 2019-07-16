Three decades of experience for new client manager

A Shropshire accountancy firm has welcomed a new client manager who has over 30 years’ experience in the industry.

Rachel Curtis – the new client manager at Dyke Yaxley Chartered Accountants

Rachel Curtis has joined the team at Dyke Yaxley Chartered Accountants, in Old Potts Way, Shrewsbury, and will play a key role within the small business and tax department.

She has previously worked for other Shropshire accountancy firms qualifying as an Association of Tax Technician, before being promoted to managerial level.

“In my last role, I looked after a portfolio of approximately 150 clients, dealing with the completion of tax returns, and preparing accounts for sole traders, partnerships and companies,” said Ms Curtis.

“At Dyke Yaxley, I will have similar responsibilities and will also be working closely with HM Revenue and Customs, as well as having regular client meetings.

“It’s a great opportunity to work with like-minded professionals who are all vastly experienced and who are all very happy to share and discuss their knowledge with colleagues.

“I’ve had a very warm welcome and I’m very much looking forward to getting to know the Dyke Yaxley clients and helping them to keep their accounts and tax affairs in good order.”

Dyke Yaxley managing director, Marie Bramwell, said Ms Curtis was a valuable addition to the team and she had already made an impressive start.

“We’re delighted that Rachel has joined us, and given the huge increase in business that our small business and tax team has been attracting, we’re sure she will play an invaluable role in helping us to deliver the services our clients are looking for.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...