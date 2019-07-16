22.5 C
Tuesday, July 16, 2019
Ludlow Farmshop shortlisted for regional Rural Business Award

By Shropshire Live Business

Ludlow Farmshop is in the running to be named one of the best rural businesses in the UK after being shortlisted for a regional Rural Business Award.

The Ludlow Farmshop team

Located at Bromfield Ludlow Farmshop has been shortlisted in the Midlands Best Rural Food or Drink Business category at the 2019/20 Rural Business Awards, held in partnership with Amazon.

The Awards are organised by rural business for rural business with the aim of celebrating the achievements of rural businesses and developing a strong network for rural business owners.

Ludlow Farmshop is a one-of-a-kind food shopping experience where farming, food production and retailing come together to create an award-winning environment.  The shop is set in the heart of the Earl Of Plymouth’s Oakly Park estate on the outskirts of Ludlow, surrounded by farms and fields that provide grass fed beef and lamb, rare breed Gloucester Old Spot pork, wild venison and game, milk, honey, fruit and vegetables with minimal food miles and complete control on quality.

The shop itself is a hive of activity in a unique, purpose built food hall surrounded by seven production units where you can see the award winning teams baking, cheesemaking, coffee roasting, butchering, preserving and cooking the wide variety of products on offer.

Speaking after being shortlisted for an award, Jon Edwards from Ludlow Farmshop said: “The Rural Business Awards are held in high regard by us here at the Ludlow Farmshop and with such a breadth of talented competition in the Midlands we are thrilled to have been shortlisted again this year. This shortlisting is testament to the hard working, talented team we have here who consistently deliver the exceptional and to our customers who have truly bought in to our ethos.”  

Director and Co-Founder of The Rural Business Awards, Anna Price, said: “The 2019/20 Awards have seen record numbers of entries and it’s encouraging to see so many rural businesses express a desire to celebrate their successes on a regional and national scale. We are passionate about creating a nurturing environment where rural businesses can develop, and this starts by showcasing the great work they do. On behalf of everyone at the Rural Business Awards, we want to say well done to Ludlow Farmshop, and all the shortlisted businesses, and wish them luck ahead of the regional finals.”

The Rural Business Awards is hosting a series of regional finals in the North, East, Midlands, South East, South West, Wales and Northern Ireland, throughout October and November 2019, ahead of the National Final next February.

