New senior appointment at Clear Accountancy

Telford based firm of Chartered Certified Accountants, Clear Accountancy, have continued expansion with the appointment of Craig Smith as a Client Manager to help serve the growing demand for services.

Craig Smith

Craig qualified as an accountant in 2017 and has over 10 year’s experience in the profession.

Commenting on the appointment, Barry Talbot director of Clear Accountancy said “we are delighted to welcome Craig to our firm. As we continue to grow it is important that we strengthen the experience and expertise of our resource and Craig helps fulfil this.

“We look forward to working with Craig and helping him to further develop his career”.

