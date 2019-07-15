New artisan bakery opens in Wellington thanks to council grant

A £10,000 grant from Telford & Wrekin Council has been awarded to local businessman Kristiyan Dimitrov to open a new artisan bakery in Wellington.

Kristiyan Dimitrov and family with Councillor Lee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Council cabinet member for finance

The Pride in Our Community High Street Grant is one of the many ways the Council is supporting businesses and rejuvenating high streets. For Kristiyan and his family, the grant will make all the difference.

Kristiyan’s family have been trialling their artisan products to rave reviews through a local project run near Harper Adams University, and they are proud to be opening an authentic Bulgarian bakery at 12 Crown Street in Wellington.

Nanny’s Craft Bakery will be the first bakery making traditional Bulgarian food in Shropshire, providing authentic Bulgarian breads and pastries at affordable prices. The bakery treats will be freshly made every day.

Kris is looking forward to the opening later in the summer. He said: “Getting the grant is such great news, we are very thankful. I am so excited to be opening our bakery in Wellington and to serving up our delicious bakery treats. We are a family business and pride ourselves on our friendliness. As well as our bakery, we hope also to cater for local businesses and community events.”

Councillor Lee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Council cabinet member for finance, commercial services and economic developments, said: “This sounds like it will be a fantastic addition to Wellington, and it is good to see something a little different opening. I look forward to tasting what they have to offer and wish them the very best in their family venture.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...