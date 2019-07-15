Housebuilder’s youngest site manager leads the way on health and safety

A housebuilder has secured a top industry health and safety award in his first year as site manager at a new homes development in Shrewsbury.

Bellway Site Manager James Bridges at The Spinney site in Shrewsbury

At 28, James Bridges is Bellway West Midlands’ youngest site manager and is in charge of construction at The Spinney.

The thrilled dad-of-two has now been commended in the NHBC (National House-Building Council) Health and Safety Awards.

It’s the 10-year anniversary of the award, which involves NHBC staff carrying out monthly monitoring trips to score site workers across the UK, and the winners are selected at the end of each year.

James has racked up 10 years in housebuilding and has clocked up three and a half years with Bellway’s West Midlands division.

He started as an assistant site manager with Bellway and took on his first site manager position at The Spinney when it launched 12 months ago.

Delighted James said: “Since being a site manager, I’ve been in charge of overseeing the construction and staff on site, along with all health and safety matters.

“There’s a phenomenal sense of achievement that comes with being a site manager.

“There are so many challenges and targets to hit, which makes the job very fulfilling.”

Since the launch of The Spinney, James has been working hard to develop the site, where construction is progressing well.

The new homes are proving popular, thanks in part to Bellway’s reputation for quality construction and the company’s five-star status with the Home Builders Federation, which means nine out of 10 customers would recommend Bellway to a friend.

James added: “I began work on The Spinney site when it was in its planning phase and just farmland. “I’ve been working on it for over a year now and I’m incredibly proud of far it has come and the overall success of the development.

“Bellway’s five-star builder status is such a great achievement and is very well deserved.

“Bellway staff across all sites have clubbed together to work their hardest to achieve this.

“I’m really proud to be a part of the team for such a reputable housebuilder, and can’t wait to see what the future holds for Bellway.”

