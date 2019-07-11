20.4 C
Shropshire
Thursday, July 11, 2019
Home Business

Telford-based Encore Personnel announces new senior structure to accelerate growth

By Shropshire Live Business

Encore Personnel has announced a new senior structure to drive the next transformational phase of the business.

Encore's senior management team
Encore’s senior management team

The fundamental restructuring will support the recruitment firm’s ambition to accelerate its service and provide an even stronger, strategic focus on customer and candidate needs in a challenging political and economic climate.

Based in Telford, the specialist recruitment firm provides temporary and permanent blue-collar staff to industry across the UK, placing 4,000 to 5,000 workers each week via its 21 divisions, across sectors including manufacturing, industrial, supply chain & logistics and engineering.

Current Managing Director and co-founder, Greg Latham, will continue to serve in a strategic capacity in a newly created role, Group Chief Executive Officer. He will be supported by Pete Taylor, promoted from Operations Director to Managing Director. In addition, a new senior leadership team has been established and Cindy Gunn has been promoted to HR Director and Louise Bragg and Andy Lewis to Operations Directors.

Opportunities in a dynamic industry

The new structure will allow Encore Personnel to capture opportunities in a challenging market.

Greg Latham, Group Chief Executive, Encore Personnel explains: “With a predicted turnover of £86m by 2020, Encore Personnel is taking the recruitment industry by storm. Since founding the business in 2002, our market share has grown with sales currently up by 19% compared to this time last year. The new structure of the business is set to give rise to even greater growth – the restructured and refocused senior leadership team brings a diverse set of experiences to accelerate, innovate and execute Encore Personnel’s strategy for success.”

He continues: “We are operating in a constantly evolving industry. Over the last five years, we have seen the temporary recruitment landscape shift dramatically, with changes in statutory employment law, squeezes on profit margins as a result of legislation and the knock-on effects of Brexit. Furthermore, the current skills crisis means that where once temporary workers would clamour for positions, today’s employers are crying out for recruits. Consequently, we need to be increasingly agile, tailored and move even faster to deliver a quality workforce for our customers at exactly the right time for their business. Our new shape will allow us to react to these challenges accordingly with trust, integrity and credibility.

“The restructure of the senior management team will allow Encore to add value to its customer base by growing the consultancy arm of the business, providing one on one advice to optimise for uncertainty within the market, but also reviewing customer approaches to candidate journeys and experience, including greater options for flexible working where appropriate for a client’s business.

“We are also committed to investing in people, enhancing candidate journey and experience with the latest technology. Encore Personnel has recently incorporated the use of a new smartphone app designed to streamline the temporary worker experience with direct messaging functions to keep in touch, time and attendance recording, online availability and pay information including payslips. This will be rolled out across all Encore Personnel divisions shortly.”

Pete Taylor, Managing Director, Encore Personnel added: “I am incredibly excited about leading Encore Personnel’s next chapter of growth. In order to succeed, businesses today must be open and creative about change. A significant part of our role going forward will be helping and encouraging customers to do just that – adapting to new ways of working and offering roles which suit modern living. By doing so, we will work together to address the current skills crisis, whilst also ensuring that the UK continues to be an attractive proposition for workers from across Europe and indeed the world.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...
Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team. Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com. Interested in advertising with us from just £50 per week? Call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com.
- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

Shrewsbury Flower Show Marquee

Shrewsbury Flower Show: Severn and Dingle marquees are blooming marvellous!

Stunning floral creations are very much the norm at Shrewsbury Flower Show but many people still may not know the horticultural works of art they lovingly care for and nurture at home can become an integral part of the event.
Read Article
Burwarton Show 2019

Burwarton Show 2019 is a day for all the family

Thursday 1st August is the Burwarton Show 2019, a local event not to be missed with plenty to see and do for all ages.
Read Article
Black Watch stern, Naeroyfjord, Norway

Escorted tours and cruises provide a great opportunity

This year, Worldchoice Travel Shrewsbury will be celebrating its 3rd Year of escorted cruise groups, departing from Shrewsbury. Black Watch Cruise Ship Escorted tours and cruises provide great opportunity...
Read Article
The Clive Arms

Farm to Fork Dining at its Best: The Clive Arms

The Clive Arms, just outside of Ludlow and part of the Earl of Plymouth's Oakly Estate has reopened following an extensive refurbishment, with a range of great new menus focusing on fresh and seasonal produce.
Read Article

News

News

Arrest made after quad bike is stolen from Shropshire farm

A man has been arrested and a quad bike recovered after it was stolen from a farm near Shrewsbury.
Read Article

Public vote to decide name of new Telford footbridge

Celebrated local figures are set to be commemorated as names are suggested for Telford’s new £10 million footbridge.
Read Article
The Lord Hill Hotel in Shrewsbury. Image: Google Street View

Lord Hill Hotel set to close following sale

A well known Shrewsbury hotel is set to close at the end of the year after being sold to a Shropshire building firm.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

All Shrewsbury Town Need is Love

Shrewsbury Town is reportedly on the verge of completing the signing of full-back Donald Love.
Read Article
Greenfields Primary School celebrate winning the girls competition in the Crossbar Cup

Young Shropshire footballers enjoy taking part in the Crossbar Cup

Hundreds of Shropshire children enjoyed the thrill of representing their schools in an annual five-a-side football tournament.
Read Article
Winners of The Mary Black Cup: Alison Grove, Imogen Huxley and Jing Reade

Bridgnorth Golf Club Ladies Clean up at Mile End Golf Club

Forty-two Ladies entered the Shropshire Ladies County Golf Associations (SLCGA) Summer Meeting at Mile End Golf Club.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertisement -

Business

Members of the Reech Media team with the four ‘Visit Shropshire’ branding designs

Reech Media chosen to rebrand Shropshire Tourism

Reech Media has been selected as the chosen design agency to rebrand Shropshire Tourism.
Read Article
Diarmuid Flood and Jon Gidney at The Shrewsbury Club

2D Law extend sponsorship at The Shrewsbury Club

Legal services company 2D Law, a group of direct access barristers have extended their sponsorship at The Shrewsbury Club.
Read Article
Encore's senior management team

Telford-based Encore Personnel announces new senior structure to accelerate growth

Encore Personnel has announced a new senior structure to drive the next transformational phase of the business.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Shrewsbury Flower Show Marquee

Shrewsbury Flower Show: Severn and Dingle marquees are blooming marvellous!

Stunning floral creations are very much the norm at Shrewsbury Flower Show but many people still may not know the horticultural works of art they lovingly care for and nurture at home can become an integral part of the event.
Read Article
Jonathan Soden with some of Jay Pingree's work

International artist to fly in from New York for Shrewsbury show

An international artist who has exhibited in New York and Berlin will be flying over to Shropshire next month from America for an exclusive event.
Read Article
Corporate sponsors of Severn Hospice’s Dragon Boat Festival – Network Telecom’s Amelia Ebdon and Becky Homersley with Emma Williams and David Foster of Charter Savings Bank

Dragon boat teams set to roar along river this weekend

Dragon boats will line the River Severn this weekend when dozens of teams roar along the waters while helping to raise money for a local charity.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Entertainment

West Side Story is showing now at Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn

Romeo and Juliet musical comes to life in Shrewsbury

Award-winning local musical theatre company Get Your Wigle On opened to rave reviews with their latest musical production ‘West Side Story’.
Read Article
Newport Show President Jo Ford (on right), Beth Ford (on left), show staff and children from St Peter's CE Primary School in Edgmond

Final preparations being made for this year’s Newport Show

Organisers of this year’s Newport Show are putting the final touches to the event as they prepare to welcome thousands of people to Chetwynd Deer Park.
Read Article
The Battle of Shrewsbury was fought on July 21st 1403

Battle of Shrewsbury Medieval Weekend at Battlefield 1403

Battlefield 1403 is hosting a Battle of Shrewsbury Medieval Weekend later this month, taking visitors back 616 years when the site was the location of the bloodiest battles fought on British soil.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

The Railwayman’s Arms at Bridgnorth

Severn Valley Railway pub achieves quality ale award

Staff at popular Severn Valley Railway pub The Railwayman’s Arms at Bridgnorth are celebrating this week after scooping a prestigious award for the quality of their beer.
Read Article
A hospitality student serves diners at Origins

Local College restaurant gets AA rosettes for fourth year in a row

For the fourth year running Shrewsbury Colleges Group restaurant, Origins, has secured a Highly Commended Rosette Award from the AA College Rosettes Scheme.
Read Article
The Clive Arms

Farm to Fork Dining at its Best: The Clive Arms

The Clive Arms, just outside of Ludlow and part of the Earl of Plymouth's Oakly Estate has reopened following an extensive refurbishment, with a range of great new menus focusing on fresh and seasonal produce.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
shower rain
20.4 ° C
22.2 °
17.8 °
68 %
6.2kmh
75 %
Thu
18 °
Fri
18 °
Sat
18 °
Sun
20 °
Mon
20 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP