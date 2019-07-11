Telford-based Encore Personnel announces new senior structure to accelerate growth

Encore Personnel has announced a new senior structure to drive the next transformational phase of the business.

Encore’s senior management team

The fundamental restructuring will support the recruitment firm’s ambition to accelerate its service and provide an even stronger, strategic focus on customer and candidate needs in a challenging political and economic climate.

Based in Telford, the specialist recruitment firm provides temporary and permanent blue-collar staff to industry across the UK, placing 4,000 to 5,000 workers each week via its 21 divisions, across sectors including manufacturing, industrial, supply chain & logistics and engineering.

Current Managing Director and co-founder, Greg Latham, will continue to serve in a strategic capacity in a newly created role, Group Chief Executive Officer. He will be supported by Pete Taylor, promoted from Operations Director to Managing Director. In addition, a new senior leadership team has been established and Cindy Gunn has been promoted to HR Director and Louise Bragg and Andy Lewis to Operations Directors.

Opportunities in a dynamic industry

The new structure will allow Encore Personnel to capture opportunities in a challenging market.

Greg Latham, Group Chief Executive, Encore Personnel explains: “With a predicted turnover of £86m by 2020, Encore Personnel is taking the recruitment industry by storm. Since founding the business in 2002, our market share has grown with sales currently up by 19% compared to this time last year. The new structure of the business is set to give rise to even greater growth – the restructured and refocused senior leadership team brings a diverse set of experiences to accelerate, innovate and execute Encore Personnel’s strategy for success.”

He continues: “We are operating in a constantly evolving industry. Over the last five years, we have seen the temporary recruitment landscape shift dramatically, with changes in statutory employment law, squeezes on profit margins as a result of legislation and the knock-on effects of Brexit. Furthermore, the current skills crisis means that where once temporary workers would clamour for positions, today’s employers are crying out for recruits. Consequently, we need to be increasingly agile, tailored and move even faster to deliver a quality workforce for our customers at exactly the right time for their business. Our new shape will allow us to react to these challenges accordingly with trust, integrity and credibility.

“The restructure of the senior management team will allow Encore to add value to its customer base by growing the consultancy arm of the business, providing one on one advice to optimise for uncertainty within the market, but also reviewing customer approaches to candidate journeys and experience, including greater options for flexible working where appropriate for a client’s business.

“We are also committed to investing in people, enhancing candidate journey and experience with the latest technology. Encore Personnel has recently incorporated the use of a new smartphone app designed to streamline the temporary worker experience with direct messaging functions to keep in touch, time and attendance recording, online availability and pay information including payslips. This will be rolled out across all Encore Personnel divisions shortly.”

Pete Taylor, Managing Director, Encore Personnel added: “I am incredibly excited about leading Encore Personnel’s next chapter of growth. In order to succeed, businesses today must be open and creative about change. A significant part of our role going forward will be helping and encouraging customers to do just that – adapting to new ways of working and offering roles which suit modern living. By doing so, we will work together to address the current skills crisis, whilst also ensuring that the UK continues to be an attractive proposition for workers from across Europe and indeed the world.”

