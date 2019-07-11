Reech Media chosen to rebrand Shropshire Tourism

Reech Media has been selected as the chosen design agency to rebrand Shropshire Tourism.

Members of the Reech Media team with the four ‘Visit Shropshire’ branding designs

Reech Media have partnered with Shropshire Tourism to rebrand the company as ‘Visit Shropshire’, providing them with a new brand and a new website.

The website is due to be completed by the end of the year and will act as an information hub designed to promote all the market towns and attractions across Shropshire. Visitors and tourists visiting Shropshire and local people within the county will be able to see what’s on in each town, the best places to eat, what attractions to see and what to do.

Reech won the competitive tender to work with Shropshire Tourism on their rebrand over multiple other design agencies across Shropshire and the West Midlands.

Shropshire Tourism were looking for an agency to help them rebrand as ‘Visit Shropshire’ creating a new brand that effectively depicts Shropshire and what Shropshire has to offer.

Reech and Visit Shropshire are now giving the Shropshire public the chance to vote on which design they feel best represents Shropshire. Visit Shropshire have set up an online poll on Facebook for people to comment which concept should be used for their rebrand and the new face of Visit Shropshire. Make sure you visit their page for your chance to vote!

The four brand concepts were also printed on boards and showcased by Shropshire Tourism at Shropshire’s Food Festival, where the public were given the chance to vote on their favourite concept.

Laura Penman commented: “All of the team at Shropshire Tourism are delighted to be working with Reech Media to rebrand as ‘Visit Shropshire’. We met with a number of agencies who pitched their work and ideas for our new brand moving forward. We have worked closely with Reech in the past and their pitch really stood out to us. The brand concepts are all great and I look forward to seeing which one wins the public over.”

Managing Director at Reech Media, Rob Hughes, commented on the rebrand: “We are pleased to be the chosen marketing agency to design and rebrand Shropshire Tourism to Visit Shropshire. We have designed four different brand concepts to really capture Shropshire and what Shropshire has to offer.”

