Boutique Shropshire hotel joins forces with local hospitality consultants

A Shropshire hotel has joined forces with a local firm of hospitality consultants as bosses plan to unveil a string of new initiatives in time for a bumper summer.

The Old Vicarage

The Old Vicarage, in Worfield, Shropshire, has enlisted the support of Wellington-based agency Mr Greenside as it prepares to take the wraps off a host of exciting developments at the traditional country house venue.

This summer is predicted to be a runaway success for the British tourist industry with experts banking on a £25 billion boost with the rise in the number of staycations.

Mr Greenside will be working across a suite of creative services for The Old Vicarage including public relations, video, photography as well as key strategic launches.

Sarah and David Blakstad, who have owned and operated the venue for the last 18-years, said they were thrilled to be working with the team at Mr Greenside and looking forward to unveiling a new menu, new facilities and new look at the hotel among other ambitious projects.

“It’s an incredibly exciting time for the tourist industry and we are determined to be in the vanguard of this, offering guests the very best that English hospitality has to offer,” David explained.

“The Old Vicarage has a number of exciting projects in the pipeline, therefore it is the right time to work with a prominent agency that can support our growth. It was vitally important for us to engage with a local agency; that has the industry knowledge with a national and international network.

“We are thrilled to have Mr Greenside in our corner and we are looking forward to sharing this new chapter at The Old Vicarage with visitors from across the region and beyond.”

Enjoying an enviable location near the Shropshire/Staffordshire border, the hotel which was purchased by Savoy Group-trained David and Le Cordon Bleu chef Sarah in 2001, will be revamping the outdoor space, in addition to launching a new seasonal menu which will reflect the stylish dining experience.

Nathan Rous, founder, and director of Mr Greenside said they were delighted to be working alongside David and Sarah at such a pivotal time for the business.

“The Old Vicarage is one of the region’s true gems but that doesn’t mean David and Sarah are willing to rest on their laurels.

“The tourist industry in Britain is enjoying a boom time and the team at The Old Vicarage are determined to consistently be leaders in this intensely competitive sector with plans to enhance and create a bespoke and luxurious experience for all visitors.

“We are very excited that they have brought us in to offer key support services through this time of change. We will not only be raising the profile of the hotel but also helping to create a brand direction which matches their drive to be the very best.”

