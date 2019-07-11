20.4 C
Shropshire
Thursday, July 11, 2019
Home Business

Boutique Shropshire hotel joins forces with local hospitality consultants

By Shropshire Live Business

A Shropshire hotel has joined forces with a local firm of hospitality consultants as bosses plan to unveil a string of new initiatives in time for a bumper summer.

The Old Vicarage
The Old Vicarage

The Old Vicarage, in Worfield, Shropshire, has enlisted the support of Wellington-based agency Mr Greenside as it prepares to take the wraps off a host of exciting developments at the traditional country house venue.

This summer is predicted to be a runaway success for the British tourist industry with experts banking on a £25 billion boost with the rise in the number of staycations.

Mr Greenside will be working across a suite of creative services for The Old Vicarage including public relations, video, photography as well as key strategic launches.

Sarah and David Blakstad, who have owned and operated the venue for the last 18-years, said they were thrilled to be working with the team at Mr Greenside and looking forward to unveiling a new menu, new facilities and new look at the hotel among other ambitious projects.

“It’s an incredibly exciting time for the tourist industry and we are determined to be in the vanguard of this, offering guests the very best that English hospitality has to offer,” David explained.

“The Old Vicarage has a number of exciting projects in the pipeline, therefore it is the right time to work with a prominent agency that can support our growth. It was vitally important for us to engage with a local agency; that has the industry knowledge with a national and international network.

“We are thrilled to have Mr Greenside in our corner and we are looking forward to sharing this new chapter at The Old Vicarage with visitors from across the region and beyond.”

Enjoying an enviable location near the Shropshire/Staffordshire border, the hotel which was purchased by Savoy Group-trained David and Le Cordon Bleu chef Sarah in 2001, will be revamping the outdoor space, in addition to launching a new seasonal menu which will reflect the stylish dining experience.

Nathan Rous, founder, and director of Mr Greenside said they were delighted to be working alongside David and Sarah at such a pivotal time for the business.

“The Old Vicarage is one of the region’s true gems but that doesn’t mean David and Sarah are willing to rest on their laurels.

“The tourist industry in Britain is enjoying a boom time and the team at The Old Vicarage are determined to consistently be leaders in this intensely competitive sector with plans to enhance and create a bespoke and luxurious experience for all visitors.

“We are very excited that they have brought us in to offer key support services through this time of change. We will not only be raising the profile of the hotel but also helping to create a brand direction which matches their drive to be the very best.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...
Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team. Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com. Interested in advertising with us from just £50 per week? Call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com.
- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

Shrewsbury Flower Show Marquee

Shrewsbury Flower Show: Severn and Dingle marquees are blooming marvellous!

Stunning floral creations are very much the norm at Shrewsbury Flower Show but many people still may not know the horticultural works of art they lovingly care for and nurture at home can become an integral part of the event.
Read Article
Burwarton Show 2019

Burwarton Show 2019 is a day for all the family

Thursday 1st August is the Burwarton Show 2019, a local event not to be missed with plenty to see and do for all ages.
Read Article
Black Watch stern, Naeroyfjord, Norway

Escorted tours and cruises provide a great opportunity

This year, Worldchoice Travel Shrewsbury will be celebrating its 3rd Year of escorted cruise groups, departing from Shrewsbury. Black Watch Cruise Ship Escorted tours and cruises provide great opportunity...
Read Article
The Clive Arms

Farm to Fork Dining at its Best: The Clive Arms

The Clive Arms, just outside of Ludlow and part of the Earl of Plymouth's Oakly Estate has reopened following an extensive refurbishment, with a range of great new menus focusing on fresh and seasonal produce.
Read Article

News

News

Arrest made after quad bike is stolen from Shropshire farm

A man has been arrested and a quad bike recovered after it was stolen from a farm near Shrewsbury.
Read Article

Public vote to decide name of new Telford footbridge

Celebrated local figures are set to be commemorated as names are suggested for Telford’s new £10 million footbridge.
Read Article
The Lord Hill Hotel in Shrewsbury. Image: Google Street View

Lord Hill Hotel set to close following sale

A well known Shrewsbury hotel is set to close at the end of the year after being sold to a Shropshire building firm.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

All Shrewsbury Town Need is Love

Shrewsbury Town is reportedly on the verge of completing the signing of full-back Donald Love.
Read Article
Greenfields Primary School celebrate winning the girls competition in the Crossbar Cup

Young Shropshire footballers enjoy taking part in the Crossbar Cup

Hundreds of Shropshire children enjoyed the thrill of representing their schools in an annual five-a-side football tournament.
Read Article
Winners of The Mary Black Cup: Alison Grove, Imogen Huxley and Jing Reade

Bridgnorth Golf Club Ladies Clean up at Mile End Golf Club

Forty-two Ladies entered the Shropshire Ladies County Golf Associations (SLCGA) Summer Meeting at Mile End Golf Club.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertisement -

Business

Members of the Reech Media team with the four ‘Visit Shropshire’ branding designs

Reech Media chosen to rebrand Shropshire Tourism

Reech Media has been selected as the chosen design agency to rebrand Shropshire Tourism.
Read Article
Diarmuid Flood and Jon Gidney at The Shrewsbury Club

2D Law extend sponsorship at The Shrewsbury Club

Legal services company 2D Law, a group of direct access barristers have extended their sponsorship at The Shrewsbury Club.
Read Article
Encore's senior management team

Telford-based Encore Personnel announces new senior structure to accelerate growth

Encore Personnel has announced a new senior structure to drive the next transformational phase of the business.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Shrewsbury Flower Show Marquee

Shrewsbury Flower Show: Severn and Dingle marquees are blooming marvellous!

Stunning floral creations are very much the norm at Shrewsbury Flower Show but many people still may not know the horticultural works of art they lovingly care for and nurture at home can become an integral part of the event.
Read Article
Jonathan Soden with some of Jay Pingree's work

International artist to fly in from New York for Shrewsbury show

An international artist who has exhibited in New York and Berlin will be flying over to Shropshire next month from America for an exclusive event.
Read Article
Corporate sponsors of Severn Hospice’s Dragon Boat Festival – Network Telecom’s Amelia Ebdon and Becky Homersley with Emma Williams and David Foster of Charter Savings Bank

Dragon boat teams set to roar along river this weekend

Dragon boats will line the River Severn this weekend when dozens of teams roar along the waters while helping to raise money for a local charity.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Entertainment

West Side Story is showing now at Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn

Romeo and Juliet musical comes to life in Shrewsbury

Award-winning local musical theatre company Get Your Wigle On opened to rave reviews with their latest musical production ‘West Side Story’.
Read Article
Newport Show President Jo Ford (on right), Beth Ford (on left), show staff and children from St Peter's CE Primary School in Edgmond

Final preparations being made for this year’s Newport Show

Organisers of this year’s Newport Show are putting the final touches to the event as they prepare to welcome thousands of people to Chetwynd Deer Park.
Read Article
The Battle of Shrewsbury was fought on July 21st 1403

Battle of Shrewsbury Medieval Weekend at Battlefield 1403

Battlefield 1403 is hosting a Battle of Shrewsbury Medieval Weekend later this month, taking visitors back 616 years when the site was the location of the bloodiest battles fought on British soil.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

The Railwayman’s Arms at Bridgnorth

Severn Valley Railway pub achieves quality ale award

Staff at popular Severn Valley Railway pub The Railwayman’s Arms at Bridgnorth are celebrating this week after scooping a prestigious award for the quality of their beer.
Read Article
A hospitality student serves diners at Origins

Local College restaurant gets AA rosettes for fourth year in a row

For the fourth year running Shrewsbury Colleges Group restaurant, Origins, has secured a Highly Commended Rosette Award from the AA College Rosettes Scheme.
Read Article
The Clive Arms

Farm to Fork Dining at its Best: The Clive Arms

The Clive Arms, just outside of Ludlow and part of the Earl of Plymouth's Oakly Estate has reopened following an extensive refurbishment, with a range of great new menus focusing on fresh and seasonal produce.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
shower rain
20.4 ° C
22.2 °
17.8 °
68 %
6.2kmh
75 %
Thu
18 °
Fri
18 °
Sat
18 °
Sun
20 °
Mon
20 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP