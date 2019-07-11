2D Law extend sponsorship at The Shrewsbury Club

Legal services company 2D Law, a group of direct access barristers have extended their sponsorship at The Shrewsbury Club.

Diarmuid Flood and Jon Gidney at The Shrewsbury Club

The company, directed by barrister Diarmuid Flood with the support of Jon Gidney have been a sponsor of The Shrewsbury Club for over 3 years.

Diarmuid comments, “Jon and I are delighted to continue 2D Law’s association with The Shrewsbury Club.



“We have found the club’s facilities for hosting legal clinics and meetings with clients particularly useful and the team at The Shrewsbury club are always so welcoming, including Jon whose contribution and enthusiasm has been particularly helpful.”

As part of the sponsorship, 2D Law offer complimentary 30 minute meetings at The Shrewsbury Club with Diarmuid to businesses and the public who require legal advice.



